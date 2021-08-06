Sports
Eager Rocky football team heads for season with fall camp first practice | Rocky Mountain College
INVOICES Alex Bush is one of 16 Rocky Mountain College seniors who took advantage of an extra season provided to them as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday marked Day 1 of fall camp for Bush and the entire Battlin Bears team as it set its sights on a 10-game fall schedule, the first in two years. And Bush, a 250-pound defense, sported a big smile after a two-hour helmet-only workout in over 90-degree heat at Herb Klindt Field.
I feel blessed to be able to play here again. I’m the old man here, but I’m having a lot of fun hitting these 18-year-olds, said the nice Bush, who previously played for Division I TCU. It’s not a bad thing. I love Rocky so far. I also love Billings.
I never thought I’d say that. I never thought I’d be here in Montana from Southern California, but I love it.
The feeling is mutual for Rocky. On a shortened four-game schedule last spring, Bush, of La Habra, California, made 22 tackles (7.5 for loss) and five sacks. With that kind of production in a small sample size, Bush is someone the Bears are looking for as a defensive anchor.
But the season opener August 28 at home to Frontier Conference foe South Oregon is still more than three weeks away. Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem knows his team is nowhere near a finished product, and he took in all the good and bad things in the fall’s first practice session.
We wanted to focus on day 1 on alignment and assignment and the little things. That takes a lot of individual practice, said Stutzriem, now in his third year as a Rockys coach.
The energy was good, but there is always room for improvement. I thought the tuning by our older guys was really good. As for assignments, I have to watch the movie first to see where they were. Our younger guys were focused, they were bought in. There was not much confusion about looking around.
Quarterback Nate Dick returned to action after a foot injury during the spring season. At times Dick, a graduate of Billings Senior, looked as agile and mobile as he normally does, although he was limited to individual exercises and 7/7 work.
Meanwhile, left-handers Jonathan Morris and George Tribble got the lion’s share of the team reps.
Wet was good. He’s not 100% yet; he is very, very close. But he did a great job in 7/7 and his energy on the sidelines was phenomenal. He did a great job as a leader today.
I thought Jonathan Morris did very well with the first group. He got us in the right pieces. And George Tribble had the second group and come in, and them guys did a really good job.
Tribble threw one of the more impressive deep balls of the day, linking up with receiver Gabriel Bryant with a tight spiral down the sideline against good cover during 7 on 7.
Stutzriem, a college quarterback in Wyoming, Indiana State and Morningside, Iowa, reiterated that the QB league is open for the taking.
Stutzriem said whoever eventually wins the runway should be able to run the show. He has to line up the guys, control the run plays, control the pass plays, get the ball to the open man and most importantly move the attack and score points.
Defensively, Stutzriem said the way his veteran line of defense pressured quarterbacks, noting that the cornerbacks were able to squeeze receivers on the line.
Bush also praised the defense for its efforts.
I think it’s the strength of our defense. I think I’m biased, but our D-line will be the thing that keeps us together, he said. I thought we came in with a lot of energy. Not necessarily where we need to be, but definitely some good energy for the first day.
Rocky is supposed to train on Friday and Saturday before taking Sunday off. The team then returns to the field on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Stutzriem said he expects it to be in pads and tackling next week.
The Battlin Bears have two scrimmages scheduled, the first on August 14 and the second on August 18. The team will move into Southern Oregon game week preparation during the week of August 22.
It’s important to be here with your ass on fire every day, Bush said. We were looking forward to South Oregon at the end of this month.
