Cameron Brown’s Return Lifts Buckeyes Secondary

It means everything, said defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs. Cam played very well last year. People forget that. He had a good camp. He plays really well. He’s going to play nickel there, playing man-to-man in some tough situations. It was a heartbreaking injury for him.

If there’s one more reason to support Coombs’ optimism, it comes from the experienced cornerbacks skills. Coombs praised his speed and quick twitching, skills that give him the opportunity to impress this fall.

When the preseason camp opened earlier this week, coach Ryan Day named Brown as one of the players who would be back in the practice rotation. He compared it to the number of pitches baseball teams give to pitchers.

By the middle of next week, Day hopes he will be full-go by then and will no longer be faced with restrictions on the number of practice reps.

Coombs said it is a priority for Brown to have time to settle in this preseason.

He needs a lot of reps, Coombs said. We all need a lot of reps. But we’ll do it smart, and we have to, because we can’t show up with half the men on September 2 unless we can’t do anything about it. But if we can help it, we’re going to help it with everything we can. And he must do his part to take care of his body.

Brown feels he has fully recovered from the injury. He feels no ailment or limitation.

I feel like it’s normal, he said. I can’t tell either. It’s just full go.

Early on in his recovery from the injury, he knew his Achilles tendon had not fully healed. He had to limp and he was not at full speed.

Brown felt the challenge in his rehab did not overwhelm him, a problem trainers warned him about.

None of them wanted a setback.

They know I just keep running and running without them knowing, Brown said, but they made sure I was on time.