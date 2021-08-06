Bryce Anderson’s commitment has deeper implications





A lot has happened in the past month, especially in college football. The shifts and changes were shocking to say the least. Texas coming to the SEC is still rubbing a lot of Texas A&M Football fans the wrong way, including myself — but that’s for another day to talk about. This week we got better news. BREAKING: Five-Star Safety Bryce Anderson Just Committed to Texas A&M, He Says @On3Recruits⁣

⁣

The 6’0 190 Safety chose the Aggies over Texas. Anderson is ranked as a Top 20 player in the 2022 class, according to the On300 ranking

⁣

Texas A&M is now in the #11 Class pic.twitter.com/tYToxdF7nu — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 6, 2021 The big news from Bryce Anderson joining the Aggies was a roller coaster ride. From not even remotely considering the Aggies, to committing to LSU, to disbanding LSU, and now to narrowing it down to a classic battle we’re all too familiar with. Many speculated that Texas would end up with the prized jewelry safety from West Brook, but something changed. I think this commit digs deeper than the commit. This is a shift. Texas A&M Football team’s latest deployment marks a hiring shift For the past 20 years or so, we can all admit it, a Texas recruiting battle didn’t go in the direction of A&M most of the time. Texas has had the “brand” that attracted many prospects by their name alone. Unfortunately for them, the results on the football field have not been delivered for the past 10 years and they have been dug into a deep hole. So what does this mean? It means Texas A&M is becoming that brand in football. Texas had a lot of momentum on this because they’ve racked up some nice recruiting points in the past few weeks: they can announce they’ll be in the SEC soon, they have a coach from Alabama who has been and won a championship. The list goes on and on about what Texas can promise in the future. But in the present, Jimbo Fisher isn’t just knocking on the door for these recruits… he’s kicking the door. Bryce Anderson is an extremely likeable man on and off the football field. He brings a lot of attention and leadership to the team. This will do nothing but make the Aggies even better. Not only do we get a top 50 in class, we get a kid that many potential customers look up to and want to play with. Now that he and Bobby Taylor are committed, the Aggies have two children who will recruit as if it were their job. This recruitment gain shows how determined and how much time the staff puts into recruiting. It doesn’t matter who comes through College Station, they are “stunned” by the show the coaches and players put on. There are still many recruits who have yet to decide where to go. And I believe that with the latest Aggie commitment, many decisions will be made. The tide has been turning in Texas for a while now and this football season has a lot going for it. Texas A&M has only gotten stronger and with recruiting as it goes, I don’t believe there’s a cap on what the Aggies can achieve in the coming years. Be prepared Aggie nation the floodgates are opening and the sleeping giant is finally wide awake.

