Top 300 ESPN Fantasy Hockey Draft 2021-22 Rankings





Welcome to the greatest season of ESPN fantasy hockey ever! We weren’t kidding about that, by the way, as the 2021-22 NHL season features the debut of the 32nd NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken. Whether you’re a seasoned drawing professional, putting together a league with your friends, or trying it for the first time, you can find our fantasy hockey draft rankings below. These rankings reflect the default H2H points scoring settings below, but you are free to play any league style, H2H categories, Roto and more. In addition, your league manager can set your own unique roster and scoring settings for those looking for a challenge. If you want to keep your stars like the Tampa Bay Lightning, a fantasy hockey dynasty league is a good choice. Check out our rules page for more information on how to play fantasy hockey here. And don’t forget that you can draft your team, whether that’s a snake draft or a salary cap, anywhere you have an internet connection, on desktop or in the ESPN Fantasy app, available on the App Store and Google Play. Additionally, as training camps open and we get closer to opening night, be sure to bookmark this site for a range of content from fantasy analysts Victoria Matiash, Sean Allen and more. We’ll set you up with all the top-ranked defenders like Dougie Hamilton, standout goalkeepers like Marc-Andre Fleury, impact rookies and power play contributors as the NHL season takes shape. Pleasure. Free. Simple. Create or join a league and play ESPN Fantasy Hockey! Free sign-up! skaters: Goals (G) 2 Assists (A) 1 Power Play Points (PPP) .5 Short Handed Points (SHP) .5 Shots on Target (SOG) .1 Hits (HIT) .1 Blocked Shots (BLK) .5 Goalkeepers: Wins (W) 4 Goals against (GA) -2 Saves (SV) .2 Trips (SO) 3 Overtime Losses (OTL) 1 ESPN Fantasy Hockey Ranking 2 Related 1. Connor McDavid, C1, Edm

2. Leon Draisaitl, C2, Edm

3. Austin Matthews, C3, Tor

4. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G1, TB

5. Nikita Kucherov, RW1, TB

6. John Carlson, D1, Wsh

7. Connor Hellebuyck, G2, Wpg

8. Nathan MacKinnon, C4, Col

9. Alex Ovechkin, LW1, Wsh

10. Mikko Rantanen, RW2, Col

11. Aleksander Barkov, C5, Fla

12. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW2, Fla

13. Sebastian Aho, LW3, Car

14. Alec Martinez, D2, Vgs

15. Philipp Grubauer, G3, Zee

16. Patrick Kane, RW3, Chi

17. David Pastrnak, RW4, Boss

18. Alex DeBrincat, RW5, Chi

19. Adam Fox, D3, NYR

20. Blake Wheeler, RW6, Wpg

21. Mika Zibanejad, C6, New York

22. Ivan Provorov, D4, Phi

23. Juuse Saros, G4, Nsh

24. Brad Marchand, LW4, Bos

25. Tristan Jarry, G5, Pit

26. Marc-Andre Fleury, G6, Chi

27. Jake Guentzel, LW5, Pit

28. Darnell Nurse, D5, Edm

29. Sidney Crosby, C7, Pit

30. Artemi Panarin, LW6, NYR

31. Jakob Chychrun, D6, Ari

32. Kirill Kaprizov, LW7, Min

33. Roope Hintz, LW8, Dal

34. Cale Makar, D7, Col

35. Mitchell Marner, C8, Tor

36. Mike Smith, G7, Edm

37. Roman Josi, D8, Nsh

38. Elias Pettersson, C9, Van

39. Brady Tkachuk, LW9, Otto

40. Jeff Petry, D9, Monday

41. Ryan O’Reilly, C10, StL

42. Anze Kopitar, C11, LA

43. Dougie Hamilton, D10, NJ

44. Kyle Connor, LW10, Wpg

45. Jack Campbell, G8, Tor

46. ​​Mark Scheifele, C12, Wpg

47. Nick Suzuki, C13, Mon

48. Kris Letang, D11, Pit

49. Mark Stone, RW7, Vgs

50. Tomas Hertl, LW11, SJ

51. Semyon Varlamov, G9, NYIA

52. Nicklas Backstrom, C14, Wsh

53. Patrice Bergeron, C15, Bos

54. Jacob Oven, D12, NYR

55. Joe Pavelski, C16, Dali

56. Brayden Point, C17, TB

57. Igor Shesterkin, G10, NYR

58. JT Miller, C18, Van

59. Drew Doughty, D13, LA

60. Cam Talbot, G11, Min

61. Mathew Barzal, C19, New York

62. Matthew Tkachuk, LW12, Cgy

63. Taylor Hall, LW13, Bos

64. Mark Giordano, D14, Zee

65. Vincent Trocheck, C20, Car

66. Thomas Chabot, D15, Otto

67. John Tavares, C21, Tor

68. Shea Theodore, D16, Vgs

69. Drake Batherson, C22, Otti

70. Elias Lindholm, RW8, Cgy

71. Brent Burns, D17, SJ

72. Gabriel Landeskog, LW14, Col

73. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW15, Edm

74. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C23, New York

75. Tyson Barrie, D18, Edm

76. Ben Bishop, G12, Dal

77. Bo Horvat, C24, Van

78. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW16, Wpg

79. Rasmus Ristolainen, D19, Phi

80. Josh Norris, C25, Otto

81. Aaron Ekblad, D20, Fla

82. Ondrej Palat, LW17, TB

83. Max Pacioretty, LW18, Vgs

84. Chris Kreider, LW19, New York

85. Sam Reinhart, C26, Fla

86. Anders Lee, C27, New York

87. Devon Toews, D21, Col

88. Johnny Gaudreau, LW20, Cgy

89. Travis Konecny, C28, Phic

90. Ryan Pulock, D22, NYIA

91. Petr Mrazek, G13, Toro

92. Seth Jones, D23, Chi

93. TJ Oshie, RW9, Wsh

94. Evander Kane, LW21, SJ

95. Alex Pietrangelo, D24, Vgs

96. Jonathan Toews, C29, Chi

97. Tuukka Rask, G14, Bos

98. David Perron, RW10, StL

99. Alex Nedeljkovic, G15, Det

100. Evgeni Malkin, C30, Pit

101. Jason Robertson, LW22, Dal

102. Alex Goligoski, D25, Mino

103. Steven Stamkos, C31, TB

104. Pavel Buchnevich, LW23, StL

105. Ryan Strome, C32, NYR

106. Charlie McAvoy, D26, Bos

107. Patrik Laine, RW11, Cls

108. Martin Necas, C33, Car

109. Kevin Lankinen, G16, Chi

110. Bryan Rust, RW12, Pit

111. Sean Couturier, C34, Phic

112. MacKenzie Weegar, D27, Fla

113. Frank Vatrano, C35, Fla

114. Logan Couture, C36, SJ

115. Andrei Svechnikov, RW13, Car

116. Jordan Binnington, G17, StL

117. Brayden Schenn, LW24, StL

118. Jakub Vrana, RW14, Det

119. Tom Wilson, RW15, Wsh

120. Jonathan Marchessault, LW25, Vgs

121. Morgan Rielly, D28, Tor

122. Thatcher Demko, G18, Van

123. Oliver Bjorkstrand, LW26, Cls

124. Jamie Benn, C37, Dal

125. Jacob Markstrom, G19, Cgy

126. Claude Giroux, C38, Phi

127. Esa Lindell, D29, Dal

128. Max Comtois, LW27, Ana

129. Zach Hyman, C39, Edm

130. Samuel Girard, D30, Col

131. Brock Nelson, C40, New York

132. John Klingberg, D31, Dal

133. Dominic Kubalik, LW28, Chi

134. Nico Hischier, C41, NJ

135. Joel Eriksson Ek, C42, Min

136. William Karlsson, C43, Vgs

137. Neal Pionk, D32, Wpg

138. Brock Boeser, RW16, Van

139. Nikita Zaitsev, D33, Otto

140. Christian Dvorak, LW29, Aric

141. Torey Krug, D34, StL

142. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW30, Det

143. Kevin Fiala, C44, Min

144. Josh Morrissey, D35, Wpg

145. Jack Roslovic, C45, Kl

146. Zach Werenski, D36, Cls

147. Jared Spurgeon, D37, Mino

148. Andrew Copp, C46, ​​Wpg

149. Timo Meier, LW31, SJ

150. Phil Kessel, RW17, Aric

151. Jake Muzzin, D38, Tor

152. Quinn Hughes, D39, Van

153. Teuvo Teravainen, C47, Car

154. Linus Ullmark, G20, Bos

155. Patric Hornqvist, RW18, Fla

156. Mikhail Sergachev, D40, TB

157. Mattias Ekholm, D41, Nsho

158. Joel Farabee, LW32, Phi

159. Carey Price, G21, Mon

160. Miro Heiskanen, D42, Dal

161. Chris Driedger, G22, Zee

162. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW19, StL

163. Sean Monahan, C48, Cgy

164. Tyler Myers, D43, Van

165. Alex Tuch, RW20, Vgs

166. Boone Jenner, LW33, Kl

167. Filip Hronek, D44, Det

168. William Nylander, C49, Tor

169. Andrew Mangiapane, LW34, Cgy

170. Jacob Slavin, D45, Car

171. Mike Hoffman, LW35, Mon

172. Victor Hedman, D46, TB

173. Andre Burakovsky, LW36, Colonel.

174. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D47, Van

175. Alex Iafallo, C50, LA

176. Matt Dumba, D48, Min

177. Brandon Tanev, LW37, Zee

178. Clayton Keller, C51, Aric

179. Justin Faulk, D49, StL

180. Conor Garland, RW21, Van

181. Spencer Knight, G23, Fla

182. Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW38, Wpg

183. Ilya Samsonov, G24, Wsh

184. Rasmus Dahlin, D50, Bufa

185. Kirby Dach, C52, Chi

186. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C53, Wsh

187. Colton Parayko, D51, StL

188. Nino Niederreiter, RW22, Car

189. Dylan Larkin, C54, Det

190. Ryan Graves, D52, NJ

191. Filip Forsberg, RW23, Nsho

192. Anthony Cirelli, C55, TB

193. Ryan Ellis, D53, Phic

194. Elvis Merzlikins, G25, Cls

195. Sam Bennett, C56, Fla

196. Yanni Gourde, LW39, Sea

197. Josh Anderson, RW24, Mon

198. Tim Stutzle, C57, Otto

199. Vince Dunn, D54, Otto

200. Brendan Gallagher, RW25, Mon

201. Cam Atkinson, RW26, Phic

202. Sean Walker, D55, LA

203. Adrian Kempe, C58, LA

204. Tomas Tatar, LW40, NJ

205. Ryan McDonagh, D56, TB

206. Carter Verhaeghe, C59, Fla

207. Tanner Pearson, LW41, Van

208. Rasmus Andersson, D57, Cgy

209. Pavel Zacha, C60, NJ

210. Connor Brown, RW27, Ott

211. Ryan Suter, D58, Dali

212. Dustin Brown, RW28, LA

213. Vitek Vanecek, G26, Wsh

214. Kyle Palmieri, RW29, New York

215. Justin Holl, D59, Tor

216. Josh Bailey, LW42, New York

217. Kevin Hayes, C61, Phic

218. Brandon Montour, D60, Fla

219. Jordan Steel, C62, Auto

220. Anthony Beauvillier, LW43, New York

221. Travis Sanheim, D61, Phic

222. Alex Killorn, LW44, TB

223. Sergei Bobrovsky, G27, Fla

224. Jonas Brodin, D62, Min

225. Ryan Johansen, C63, Nsho

226. James van Riemsdyk, LW45, Phi

227. Mats Zuccarello, RW30, Min

228. Dmitry Orlov, D63, Wsh

229. Reilly Smith, RW31, Vgs

230. Jaden Schwartz, LW46, Zee

231. Phillip Danault, C64, LA

232. Jordan Eberle, RW32, Zee

233. Robin Lehner, G28, Vgs

234. Victor Olofsson, RW33, Bufa

235. Chandler Stephenson, C65, Wsh

236. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW34, Edm

237. Pius Suter, LW47, Det

238. Jack Hughes, C66, NJ

239. Erik Karlsson, D64, SJ

240. Jack Eichel, C67, Bufa

241. Jakub Voracek, LW48, Cls

242. Cole Caufield, RW35, Mon

243. Denis Gurianov, RW36, Dal

244. Mikael Granlund, C68, Nsho

245. Damon Severson, D65, NJ

246. Mikael Backlund, C69, Cgy

247. David Krejci, C70, Bos

248. Alexander Radulov, RW37, Dal

249. Adam Boqvist, D66, KL

250. Anthony Mantha, RW38, Wsho

251. Yegor Sharangovich, LW49, NJ

252. Nick Leddy, D67, Det

253. Calvin Petersen, G29, LA

254. Jared McCann, C71, Zee

255. Ilya Sorokin, G30, NYIA

256. Brenden Dillon, D68, Wpg

257. Blake Coleman, C72, Cgy

258. Kailer Yamamoto, RW39, Edm

259. Alexis Lafreniere, LW50, NYR

260. Kasperi Kapanen, RW40, Pit

261. Anthony Duclair, LW51, Fla

262. Shayne Gostisbehere, D69, Aric

263. Jonathan Drouin, C73, Mon

264. Jaroslav Halak, G31, Van

265. Jason Zucker, LW52, Pit

266. Jordan Greenway, LW53, Min

267. Hampus Lindholm, D70, Ana

268. Carl Soderberg, C74, Col

269. Jeff Carter, C75, Pit

270. TJ Brodie, D71, Tor

271. Nick Schmaltz, C76, Aric

272. Rickard Rakell, C77, Ana

273. Brett Pesce, D72, Caro

274. Jordan Kyrou, C78, ​​​​​​StL

275. Mikko Koskinen, G32, Edm

276. Craig Smith, RW41, Bos

277. Darcy Kuemper, G33, Col

278. Paul Stastny, C79, Wpg

279. Pavel Francouz, G34, Col

280. Nils Hoglander, LW54, Van

281. PK Subban, D73, NJ

282. Nazem Kadri, C80, Col

283. Kevin Labanc, RW42, SJ

284. Jesper Bratt, LW55, NJ

285. Marcus Foligno, LW56, Min

286. Ryan Getzlaf, C81, Ana

287. Lars Eller, C82, Wsh

288. Noah Hanifin, D74, Cgy

289. Jakob Silfverberg, RW43, Ana

290. Nick Foligno, LW57, Bos

291. Erik Cernak, D75, TB

292. John Gibson, G35, Ana

293. John Marino, D76, Pit

294. Matt Duchene, C83, Nsho

295. Alexander Edler, D77, LA

296. Ty Smith, D78, NJ

297. Charlie Coyle, RW44, Bos

298. Keith Yandle, D79, Phic

299. Brady Skjei, D80, Auto

300. Matt Grzelcyk, D81, Bos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/hockey/story/_/id/31969015/top-300-espn-fantasy-hockey-draft-2021-22-rankings

