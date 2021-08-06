Sports
Top 300 ESPN Fantasy Hockey Draft 2021-22 Rankings
Welcome to the greatest season of ESPN fantasy hockey ever!
We weren’t kidding about that, by the way, as the 2021-22 NHL season features the debut of the 32nd NHL franchise, the Seattle Kraken. Whether you’re a seasoned drawing professional, putting together a league with your friends, or trying it for the first time, you can find our fantasy hockey draft rankings below.
These rankings reflect the default H2H points scoring settings below, but you are free to play any league style, H2H categories, Roto and more. In addition, your league manager can set your own unique roster and scoring settings for those looking for a challenge. If you want to keep your stars like the Tampa Bay Lightning, a fantasy hockey dynasty league is a good choice. Check out our rules page for more information on how to play fantasy hockey here. And don’t forget that you can draft your team, whether that’s a snake draft or a salary cap, anywhere you have an internet connection, on desktop or in the ESPN Fantasy app, available on the App Store and Google Play.
Additionally, as training camps open and we get closer to opening night, be sure to bookmark this site for a range of content from fantasy analysts Victoria Matiash, Sean Allen and more. We’ll set you up with all the top-ranked defenders like Dougie Hamilton, standout goalkeepers like Marc-Andre Fleury, impact rookies and power play contributors as the NHL season takes shape.
skaters:
Goals (G) 2
Assists (A) 1
Power Play Points (PPP) .5
Short Handed Points (SHP) .5
Shots on Target (SOG) .1
Hits (HIT) .1
Blocked Shots (BLK) .5
Goalkeepers:
Wins (W) 4
Goals against (GA) -2
Saves (SV) .2
Trips (SO) 3
Overtime Losses (OTL) 1
ESPN Fantasy Hockey Ranking
1. Connor McDavid, C1, Edm
2. Leon Draisaitl, C2, Edm
3. Austin Matthews, C3, Tor
4. Andrei Vasilevskiy, G1, TB
5. Nikita Kucherov, RW1, TB
6. John Carlson, D1, Wsh
7. Connor Hellebuyck, G2, Wpg
8. Nathan MacKinnon, C4, Col
9. Alex Ovechkin, LW1, Wsh
10. Mikko Rantanen, RW2, Col
11. Aleksander Barkov, C5, Fla
12. Jonathan Huberdeau, LW2, Fla
13. Sebastian Aho, LW3, Car
14. Alec Martinez, D2, Vgs
15. Philipp Grubauer, G3, Zee
16. Patrick Kane, RW3, Chi
17. David Pastrnak, RW4, Boss
18. Alex DeBrincat, RW5, Chi
19. Adam Fox, D3, NYR
20. Blake Wheeler, RW6, Wpg
21. Mika Zibanejad, C6, New York
22. Ivan Provorov, D4, Phi
23. Juuse Saros, G4, Nsh
24. Brad Marchand, LW4, Bos
25. Tristan Jarry, G5, Pit
26. Marc-Andre Fleury, G6, Chi
27. Jake Guentzel, LW5, Pit
28. Darnell Nurse, D5, Edm
29. Sidney Crosby, C7, Pit
30. Artemi Panarin, LW6, NYR
31. Jakob Chychrun, D6, Ari
32. Kirill Kaprizov, LW7, Min
33. Roope Hintz, LW8, Dal
34. Cale Makar, D7, Col
35. Mitchell Marner, C8, Tor
36. Mike Smith, G7, Edm
37. Roman Josi, D8, Nsh
38. Elias Pettersson, C9, Van
39. Brady Tkachuk, LW9, Otto
40. Jeff Petry, D9, Monday
41. Ryan O’Reilly, C10, StL
42. Anze Kopitar, C11, LA
43. Dougie Hamilton, D10, NJ
44. Kyle Connor, LW10, Wpg
45. Jack Campbell, G8, Tor
46. Mark Scheifele, C12, Wpg
47. Nick Suzuki, C13, Mon
48. Kris Letang, D11, Pit
49. Mark Stone, RW7, Vgs
50. Tomas Hertl, LW11, SJ
51. Semyon Varlamov, G9, NYIA
52. Nicklas Backstrom, C14, Wsh
53. Patrice Bergeron, C15, Bos
54. Jacob Oven, D12, NYR
55. Joe Pavelski, C16, Dali
56. Brayden Point, C17, TB
57. Igor Shesterkin, G10, NYR
58. JT Miller, C18, Van
59. Drew Doughty, D13, LA
60. Cam Talbot, G11, Min
61. Mathew Barzal, C19, New York
62. Matthew Tkachuk, LW12, Cgy
63. Taylor Hall, LW13, Bos
64. Mark Giordano, D14, Zee
65. Vincent Trocheck, C20, Car
66. Thomas Chabot, D15, Otto
67. John Tavares, C21, Tor
68. Shea Theodore, D16, Vgs
69. Drake Batherson, C22, Otti
70. Elias Lindholm, RW8, Cgy
71. Brent Burns, D17, SJ
72. Gabriel Landeskog, LW14, Col
73. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, LW15, Edm
74. Jean-Gabriel Pageau, C23, New York
75. Tyson Barrie, D18, Edm
76. Ben Bishop, G12, Dal
77. Bo Horvat, C24, Van
78. Nikolaj Ehlers, LW16, Wpg
79. Rasmus Ristolainen, D19, Phi
80. Josh Norris, C25, Otto
81. Aaron Ekblad, D20, Fla
82. Ondrej Palat, LW17, TB
83. Max Pacioretty, LW18, Vgs
84. Chris Kreider, LW19, New York
85. Sam Reinhart, C26, Fla
86. Anders Lee, C27, New York
87. Devon Toews, D21, Col
88. Johnny Gaudreau, LW20, Cgy
89. Travis Konecny, C28, Phic
90. Ryan Pulock, D22, NYIA
91. Petr Mrazek, G13, Toro
92. Seth Jones, D23, Chi
93. TJ Oshie, RW9, Wsh
94. Evander Kane, LW21, SJ
95. Alex Pietrangelo, D24, Vgs
96. Jonathan Toews, C29, Chi
97. Tuukka Rask, G14, Bos
98. David Perron, RW10, StL
99. Alex Nedeljkovic, G15, Det
100. Evgeni Malkin, C30, Pit
101. Jason Robertson, LW22, Dal
102. Alex Goligoski, D25, Mino
103. Steven Stamkos, C31, TB
104. Pavel Buchnevich, LW23, StL
105. Ryan Strome, C32, NYR
106. Charlie McAvoy, D26, Bos
107. Patrik Laine, RW11, Cls
108. Martin Necas, C33, Car
109. Kevin Lankinen, G16, Chi
110. Bryan Rust, RW12, Pit
111. Sean Couturier, C34, Phic
112. MacKenzie Weegar, D27, Fla
113. Frank Vatrano, C35, Fla
114. Logan Couture, C36, SJ
115. Andrei Svechnikov, RW13, Car
116. Jordan Binnington, G17, StL
117. Brayden Schenn, LW24, StL
118. Jakub Vrana, RW14, Det
119. Tom Wilson, RW15, Wsh
120. Jonathan Marchessault, LW25, Vgs
121. Morgan Rielly, D28, Tor
122. Thatcher Demko, G18, Van
123. Oliver Bjorkstrand, LW26, Cls
124. Jamie Benn, C37, Dal
125. Jacob Markstrom, G19, Cgy
126. Claude Giroux, C38, Phi
127. Esa Lindell, D29, Dal
128. Max Comtois, LW27, Ana
129. Zach Hyman, C39, Edm
130. Samuel Girard, D30, Col
131. Brock Nelson, C40, New York
132. John Klingberg, D31, Dal
133. Dominic Kubalik, LW28, Chi
134. Nico Hischier, C41, NJ
135. Joel Eriksson Ek, C42, Min
136. William Karlsson, C43, Vgs
137. Neal Pionk, D32, Wpg
138. Brock Boeser, RW16, Van
139. Nikita Zaitsev, D33, Otto
140. Christian Dvorak, LW29, Aric
141. Torey Krug, D34, StL
142. Tyler Bertuzzi, LW30, Det
143. Kevin Fiala, C44, Min
144. Josh Morrissey, D35, Wpg
145. Jack Roslovic, C45, Kl
146. Zach Werenski, D36, Cls
147. Jared Spurgeon, D37, Mino
148. Andrew Copp, C46, Wpg
149. Timo Meier, LW31, SJ
150. Phil Kessel, RW17, Aric
151. Jake Muzzin, D38, Tor
152. Quinn Hughes, D39, Van
153. Teuvo Teravainen, C47, Car
154. Linus Ullmark, G20, Bos
155. Patric Hornqvist, RW18, Fla
156. Mikhail Sergachev, D40, TB
157. Mattias Ekholm, D41, Nsho
158. Joel Farabee, LW32, Phi
159. Carey Price, G21, Mon
160. Miro Heiskanen, D42, Dal
161. Chris Driedger, G22, Zee
162. Vladimir Tarasenko, RW19, StL
163. Sean Monahan, C48, Cgy
164. Tyler Myers, D43, Van
165. Alex Tuch, RW20, Vgs
166. Boone Jenner, LW33, Kl
167. Filip Hronek, D44, Det
168. William Nylander, C49, Tor
169. Andrew Mangiapane, LW34, Cgy
170. Jacob Slavin, D45, Car
171. Mike Hoffman, LW35, Mon
172. Victor Hedman, D46, TB
173. Andre Burakovsky, LW36, Colonel.
174. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, D47, Van
175. Alex Iafallo, C50, LA
176. Matt Dumba, D48, Min
177. Brandon Tanev, LW37, Zee
178. Clayton Keller, C51, Aric
179. Justin Faulk, D49, StL
180. Conor Garland, RW21, Van
181. Spencer Knight, G23, Fla
182. Pierre-Luc Dubois, LW38, Wpg
183. Ilya Samsonov, G24, Wsh
184. Rasmus Dahlin, D50, Bufa
185. Kirby Dach, C52, Chi
186. Evgeny Kuznetsov, C53, Wsh
187. Colton Parayko, D51, StL
188. Nino Niederreiter, RW22, Car
189. Dylan Larkin, C54, Det
190. Ryan Graves, D52, NJ
191. Filip Forsberg, RW23, Nsho
192. Anthony Cirelli, C55, TB
193. Ryan Ellis, D53, Phic
194. Elvis Merzlikins, G25, Cls
195. Sam Bennett, C56, Fla
196. Yanni Gourde, LW39, Sea
197. Josh Anderson, RW24, Mon
198. Tim Stutzle, C57, Otto
199. Vince Dunn, D54, Otto
200. Brendan Gallagher, RW25, Mon
201. Cam Atkinson, RW26, Phic
202. Sean Walker, D55, LA
203. Adrian Kempe, C58, LA
204. Tomas Tatar, LW40, NJ
205. Ryan McDonagh, D56, TB
206. Carter Verhaeghe, C59, Fla
207. Tanner Pearson, LW41, Van
208. Rasmus Andersson, D57, Cgy
209. Pavel Zacha, C60, NJ
210. Connor Brown, RW27, Ott
211. Ryan Suter, D58, Dali
212. Dustin Brown, RW28, LA
213. Vitek Vanecek, G26, Wsh
214. Kyle Palmieri, RW29, New York
215. Justin Holl, D59, Tor
216. Josh Bailey, LW42, New York
217. Kevin Hayes, C61, Phic
218. Brandon Montour, D60, Fla
219. Jordan Steel, C62, Auto
220. Anthony Beauvillier, LW43, New York
221. Travis Sanheim, D61, Phic
222. Alex Killorn, LW44, TB
223. Sergei Bobrovsky, G27, Fla
224. Jonas Brodin, D62, Min
225. Ryan Johansen, C63, Nsho
226. James van Riemsdyk, LW45, Phi
227. Mats Zuccarello, RW30, Min
228. Dmitry Orlov, D63, Wsh
229. Reilly Smith, RW31, Vgs
230. Jaden Schwartz, LW46, Zee
231. Phillip Danault, C64, LA
232. Jordan Eberle, RW32, Zee
233. Robin Lehner, G28, Vgs
234. Victor Olofsson, RW33, Bufa
235. Chandler Stephenson, C65, Wsh
236. Jesse Puljujarvi, RW34, Edm
237. Pius Suter, LW47, Det
238. Jack Hughes, C66, NJ
239. Erik Karlsson, D64, SJ
240. Jack Eichel, C67, Bufa
241. Jakub Voracek, LW48, Cls
242. Cole Caufield, RW35, Mon
243. Denis Gurianov, RW36, Dal
244. Mikael Granlund, C68, Nsho
245. Damon Severson, D65, NJ
246. Mikael Backlund, C69, Cgy
247. David Krejci, C70, Bos
248. Alexander Radulov, RW37, Dal
249. Adam Boqvist, D66, KL
250. Anthony Mantha, RW38, Wsho
251. Yegor Sharangovich, LW49, NJ
252. Nick Leddy, D67, Det
253. Calvin Petersen, G29, LA
254. Jared McCann, C71, Zee
255. Ilya Sorokin, G30, NYIA
256. Brenden Dillon, D68, Wpg
257. Blake Coleman, C72, Cgy
258. Kailer Yamamoto, RW39, Edm
259. Alexis Lafreniere, LW50, NYR
260. Kasperi Kapanen, RW40, Pit
261. Anthony Duclair, LW51, Fla
262. Shayne Gostisbehere, D69, Aric
263. Jonathan Drouin, C73, Mon
264. Jaroslav Halak, G31, Van
265. Jason Zucker, LW52, Pit
266. Jordan Greenway, LW53, Min
267. Hampus Lindholm, D70, Ana
268. Carl Soderberg, C74, Col
269. Jeff Carter, C75, Pit
270. TJ Brodie, D71, Tor
271. Nick Schmaltz, C76, Aric
272. Rickard Rakell, C77, Ana
273. Brett Pesce, D72, Caro
274. Jordan Kyrou, C78, StL
275. Mikko Koskinen, G32, Edm
276. Craig Smith, RW41, Bos
277. Darcy Kuemper, G33, Col
278. Paul Stastny, C79, Wpg
279. Pavel Francouz, G34, Col
280. Nils Hoglander, LW54, Van
281. PK Subban, D73, NJ
282. Nazem Kadri, C80, Col
283. Kevin Labanc, RW42, SJ
284. Jesper Bratt, LW55, NJ
285. Marcus Foligno, LW56, Min
286. Ryan Getzlaf, C81, Ana
287. Lars Eller, C82, Wsh
288. Noah Hanifin, D74, Cgy
289. Jakob Silfverberg, RW43, Ana
290. Nick Foligno, LW57, Bos
291. Erik Cernak, D75, TB
292. John Gibson, G35, Ana
293. John Marino, D76, Pit
294. Matt Duchene, C83, Nsho
295. Alexander Edler, D77, LA
296. Ty Smith, D78, NJ
297. Charlie Coyle, RW44, Bos
298. Keith Yandle, D79, Phic
299. Brady Skjei, D80, Auto
300. Matt Grzelcyk, D81, Bos
