Randy Arozarena out for COVID-related reasons

In any case, the Rays will be without their best hitter for at least the first game of the weekend series against the Orioles.

Outfielder Randy Arozarena, who has shed a tear all season and batted against the Orioles all season, was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list Friday because of what the team said was a close contact.

There is no minimum length of stay on the COVID related list and the team’s wording does not provide much context for the situation or status of Arozarenas. He missed the July 2020 Spring 2.0 training camp and the start of last season because he had COVID-19.

The Rays called up outfielder Jordan Luplow, who was taken over from Cleveland on the July 30 trade deadline. He is a right-handed batter known for hitting left-handers well, and the Orioles start tonight with left-handed John Means.

But the Rays will miss Arozarena, the breakout star of the 2020 season who has had a scorching spell, with .404 (23-for-57) in his last 14 games with 12 extra-base hits (including six home runs), 11 RBI’s and a 1,285 OPS.

In addition, he has been feasting on pitching Orioles all season, hitting .459 (17-for-37) over eight games with 10 extra-base hits (including seven homers), 16 RBI’s and a 1,582 OPS

The Rays kick off tonight with Ryan Yarbrough at Camden Yards.

Also of note: Lefty Brendan McKay, who has worked his way back from shoulder surgery in 2020, was activated from the Triple-A injury list and transferred to Double-A Montgomery, where he will start tonight.

This is the Rays lineup:

And here’s the Orioles lineup:

