Sports
There is a lot of teaching while Viking Football opens training
Quarterbacks Coach Jon Eagle (green) instructs the attack while Offensive Coordinator Skyler Fulton (grey) watches.
american football
by Mike Lund
Something unusual happened in Portland on Friday morning. It rained briefly for the first time in 51 days. And the Portland state soccer team began preparing for a FULL competition season at Stott Community Field.
Those two incidents weren’t uncommon in the past, but they have been lately, if you know what I mean.
Both the football and the rain were welcome events at the Park Blocks as Head Coach Bruce Barnum led his Viking team on the first day of a month-long preparation for the 2021 season. Two things were evident on the pitch, a reinforced coaching staff who worked hard to get the team on the right track, and the joy the players had to return to the level they have seen in nearly two years.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve been here to prepare for a real season,” Barnum said with a smile of his own. “The smile is across the board from the brass (administration) to the coaches to the players. We just have to keep that energy.”
Newcomers to the coaching staff can be just as important as newcomers to the field. in violation, Jon Eagle now coaches quarterbacks after a very successful past two decades as head coach of southwest Washington high school. He led Camas to a few state championships in recent years. Also working offensively is new wide receivers coach Derek Hagan, one of the all-time greatest receivers in Pac-12 history, hails from the state of Arizona and nine years in the NFL. And, another successful former high school head coach, Colby Davies, also helps in the attack.
in defense, Mark Rhea coaches the line. He has been in peer coaching for nearly 30 years, including more than two decades working with defensive lines. John Brock has joined the staff to work with flex linebackers.
“The staff are exactly what I expected. The knowledge of this group is the best I’ve had here. There is a lot of teaching on this football field right now and that has created a lot of excitement,” said Barnum.
Barnum highlighted the most important things for his team in the opening week of training: “Our priorities are to play fast and make sure we work every day towards that start on September 4. We have to get better every day to become who we are. are.” And,” he said knowingly, “we have to make sure we follow our protocols.”
“I really like our team, our depth, we will be hard to beat. Yes, everyone wins in shorts on the first day of practice. But this group really has the potential to be special.”
Portland State returns 34 letter winners and 13 starters from the 2019 roster. Many more were able to participate in the 2021 spring practice and solitary spring game.
PSU opens its season on September 4 in Hawaii and then travels to Washington State on September 11. The Vikings open at home to Western State on September 18, then host the State of Montana on September 25 in the first Big Sky Conference game.
Smiles, though it probably won’t rain, will return to Stott Community Field on Saturday morning when the Vikings reunite for training number two.
EARLIER THIS WEEK
Football training schedule preseason 2021
Barnum Adds Veterans Group to Viking Football Coaching Staff
Seasonal example
Adams on Buck Buchanan List; Other Viking Football Notes
Portland State Soccer Practice Schedule
sat. Aug 7 8-9:30 a.m.
Sun Aug 8 Day off
Mon 9 Aug 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Tue 10 Aug 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Wed, Aug 11 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Thu 12 Aug 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Fri, Aug 13 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Sat 14 Aug 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
Sun, Aug 15 7:25 AM – 9:45 AM
