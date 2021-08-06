A hockey umpire collapsed on a Wellesley ice rink. A group of players, including an EMT-in-training, sprang into action

Amid confusion and uncertainty about what went wrong, a group of players, who play weekly games at the Boston Sports Institute in an adult hockey league, sprang into action to help. They turned the referee around and started checking for a heartbeat. Denney noticed that the man’s leg was shaking and his breathing seemed limited. Players began to take their jerseys off and put them under the referee’s neck to keep him comfortable.

A member of the opposing team skated to Denney’s teammates’ couch and asked if anyone knew CPR. There was Tom Parker, 24, who is nearing the end of a seven-week course to become a medical technician.

By the time Parker approached the referee, he had lost his pulse and was starting to turn blue, Parker said in a phone interview on Friday.

A team effort began, Parker said. One of the players brought the defibrillator and medical equipment from the facilities, another used scissors to cut open the referee’s shirt, and Parker began administering chest compressions.

He was breathing earlier at the time, but at the time he wasn’t breathing at all, Denney said. He turned very purple. Things were very bleak. I thought we weren’t going fast enough, so I figured we had already missed our window for some reason. I was just really shocked.

After Parker administered the defibrillator and continued the chest compressions, the referee began to cough, Denney said. His breathing had not returned to normal, but he was breathing.

Then the first responders came to help.

At that point, he was breathing, he was starting to regain consciousness, Parker said. I’d say within about five or ten minutes of the paramedics coming, he could start talking. They drove him out and took him to the hospital.

It’s not clear what kind of medical emergency the referee had.

Realizing what had just happened didn’t fully materialize until minutes later, Parker said.

After he left on the stretcher, we played pickup hockey for about 15, 20 minutes, Parker said. That was very therapeutic because I wouldn’t say I was in shock, but I think the full man who was very close to death 15 minutes ago started to hit me. It didn’t feel like it had actually happened. It felt like it was just a dream.

The referee seems fine, Parker said. He last heard an update on Wednesday, the day after the incident, when the man was in hospital for tests but was expected to be released soon.

For Parker, who is taking final exams next Wednesday to officially become an EMT, the moment was a crossroads between two of his passions: medicine and hockey. It indicated he was on the right track, he said.

I’ve been playing hockey for 17 years, I want to study medicine, I want to be a doctor. Hockey and medicine are the two pillars of who I am. I wouldn’t say it was fate, but I think it was very cosmic that the two were intertwined and that was my first taste of actually saving a life.

