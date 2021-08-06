Dentino and Weiler start American amateur mission





WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. Purdue Golfers for Men Nick Dentino and Joe Weiler look to put a stop to their strong summers by participating in the 121NS The United States Amateur Championship starting Monday in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The championship is held at both the prestigious Oakmont Country Club and the Longue Vue Club, as 312 contestants begin a grueling week looking to become America’s amateur champions. Oakmont is one of America’s premier golf courses, with nine US Opens, two US Women’s Opens, five US Amateurs and three PGA Championships. Ranked #4 in Golf Digest’s latest iteration of America’s Top 100 Courses, it is studded with history along with 210 deep bunkers. Competitors will play 18 holes on both Monday and Tuesday, with the top 64 finishers moving on to match play starting Wednesday. Players play one round of stroke play on each lane, while match play is played only at Oakmont. Wednesday’s first round consists of 32 matches. Thursday’s action is the second (16 games) and third round (eight games) of match play. Friday’s game will consist of the quarter-finals, the semi-finals will be played on Saturday and the 36-hole championship game will be on Sunday. NBC, the Golf Channel and Peacock broadcast live. Weiler starts Monday at 2:15 PM ET at hole #1 in Oakmont and Tuesday at 9:00 AM ET at hole 10 at Longue Vue. Dentino will tee off Monday at 2:35pm ET at hole #1 in Oakmont and Tuesday at 9:20am ET at hole #10 at Longue Vue. Weiler has had an outstanding summer leading up to his senior year at Purdue. The Bloomington, Indiana native has moved up to No. 218 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings (up 261 at the start of the summer) after winning the Northern Amateur, placing 12e at the Monroe Invitational and finished 18e at the Dogwood Invitational and third at the Northeast Amateur. He placed second at last year’s Big Ten Championship and was named a PING All-Midwest Region roster for the second year in a row in 2021. Dentino has also had a strong summer, finishing fourth at both the Indiana Amateur and Indiana Open. He had an outstanding freshman season for the Boilermakers two years ago, setting the school record for the lowest batting average by a freshman in Purdue history (73.05). Both Weiler and Dentino were regional qualifier medalists respectively. Weiler won with five shots at Sand Creek Golf Club on July 19, while Dentino won with one shot at The Country Club in Pepper Pike, Ohio, also on July 19.

