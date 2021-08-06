ASU football hopes the off-season conditioning program pays off

Lake:Pac-12 football coaches excited about 2021 ASU football: ‘This is the real team to beat’

“We were really focused on getting bigger and better, because of Joe Connolly, his crazy self. He’s working us to death. We know it’s for a reason,” Lucas said. “I think our team is so close. Everyone plays a vital role in our success and this year will prove it, really.”

Connolly says perhaps the biggest transformation has come with Johnny Wilson, who started last season as a true freshman. He already stands out for his size, but has added almost 13 pounds of lean muscle mass.

“He’s going to be a matchup nightmare,” Connolly said.

The coach also selects the running backs with Rachaad White adding 10 pounds, DeaMonte Trayanum seven and Daniyel Ngata 10, all with the hopes of helping them withstand the physical demands of a 12-game season.

Daniels has added 12 this year, bringing him close to 200, which is notable given Connolly says the quarterback was at 157 when he arrived in Tempe in January 2019.

Standouts in the front weight room were Ben Scott and Dohnovan West, who both added skeletal muscle mass while decreasing their body fat percentages.

On the other side of the ball, Jermayne Lole has lost five pounds and significantly reduced his body fat. Freshman defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has lost 25 pounds, from 305 to 280. Sophomore defensive end Stanley Lambert had to grow up and did, gaining nearly 15 pounds of lean mass.

Butler has dropped 15 pounds to 220 and it already showed. He had two sacks during Thursday’s session and seems to be moving better than during his time in Tempe.

“The boys did the work,” Connolly said. “This is really a place where you can’t cheat. The numbers are there.”

Anderson issues statement

ASU athletic director Ray Anderson released a statement Friday, clarifying the school’s position on its road race traveling party. It reads:

“The health and safety of our student-athletes and support staff remains our top priority. Therefore, players, coaches and staff who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 will not travel with our football team or stay at our team hotel prior to games this season. of our teams must meet the various state and state health requirements of the Pac-12 conference venues.