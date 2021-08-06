Sports
Neal Brown, WVU football open fall training | WVU SPORT
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) Last year, West Virginia opened its summer soccer practice under a curtain of uncertainty, with COVID-19 forcing soccer teams across America to redesign their approach to practice for the new season.
The hope was that everything would go back to normal this year, but that didn’t happen.
COVID-19 same disease, new variant remains a growing concern, and something new has been added, which is uncertainty about how players will react to the news that Oklahoma and Texas exited the Big 12 for the SEC a week or so ago .
That, of course, threatens the very existence of the Big 12 and West Virginia’s place in a Power 5 conference, and West Virginia coach Neal Brown knew this was something he needed to discuss with his team.
I don’t have a crystal ball, Brown said after the first practice of the year was completed. I have no idea how it’s going to end.
The truth is that no one is doing that, although it is certain that Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference in 2025 and probably two years before that. With rumors quickly spreading that Kansas, the basketball power of the Big 12, is poised to leap into the Big 10, seismic response certainly seems to be in the conferences.
So how does Brown calm it down with his players?
What I do know is that West Virginia has been at various conferences for a long time and played at a high level, he said. The success of our men’s basketball program and our football program will dictate that we have a good landing spot.
Whether it will be the Big 12 revisited, the ACC (the best fit), the Big Ten (the second best fit), the SEC (a monetary dream come true), or the nightmare of a new conference that involves merging the existing Big 12 teams with the Pac-12, no one knows.
I can’t project what that looks like, Brown said of the options. For the foreseeable future were in the Big 12. Getting ready to play in the Big 12. Were happy members there. It doesn’t affect what was going on this year. Played the same schedule.
While this is true, the emotions all become different. Think of the juices flowing when WVU meets Texas, as if they weren’t going to be activated on both sides anyway.
And think playing Oklahoma, maybe one last chance to beat them as a member of the Big 12, something WVU has never done before.
Brown tries to downplay the importance of the split.
That’s the way I talk about it with our guys. Hey, we’ve had several conferences. The only thing in common is football, we have always played football here at a very high level and we have tackled those changes, whatever they may be. And do that ahead.
As for his approach to COVID-19, that hasn’t changed much from last year.
Unfortunately, it’s still very much alive, Brown said. Had taken many precautions. Almost all our employees are vaccinated. A high percentage of our team is vaccinated, but not everyone. My preference would be for everyone to be vaccinated, but each individual has a choice and we don’t have 100% right now.
It is believed that the number can reach close to 100% when a player has to miss a match for the first time due to COVID-19.
Last year, Brown had split squads at camp, and it worked so well that he decided to bring it back at least for the first week of camp this year.
We do a lot of practice work for special teams by splitting the squad and we found some guys who really helped us in special teams last year. We wouldn’t have recognized them if we hadn’t split up the workouts, because they probably would have been on the scout team, Brown explained.
Because of the split squads, they got reps and were very adept at drills. You will also incur injuries during the season. Now under the normal rules it was the red shirt rule of four games so these young players are getting good reps so if we have to use them they will be more willing to do that.
As for injuries now that camp starts, WVU is in pretty good shape. Tight end Mike OLaughlin is out with a minor injury. Linebacker JaCorey Hammett is recovering from a torn ACL he sustained in high school last year and is far from ready to play. Safety Naim Muhammad has had out-of-season surgery and is out for a few more weeks.
The good news was that kicker Evan Staley kicked for the first time since he was injured nine months ago and scored a field goal at the end of practice under pressure.
Freshman Jalen Johnson has not yet enrolled in school or reported. Brown says he’s expecting him in the fall, but didn’t sound like it was a certainty as he put it.
Sources
2/ https://www.wvnews.com/sports/wvu/neal-brown-wvu-football-open-fall-practice/article_5a483af8-f6f5-11eb-90ac-efdec8551d05.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]