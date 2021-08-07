Sports
Forsyth County Teen With Autism Eyes Professional Hockey Career
My mother and my brother shouted and said to them, Get off my child. It’s not fair. There was no call. She took me out of hockey for three or four years, Daniel said.
Daniel used that time to try other sports. He tried baseball, basketball and lacrosse, but Daniel always felt like a natural hockey player.
He said that when he plays hockey, he feels that no one is judging him because of his handicaps, just his skill on the ice.
Daniel made his way back to the sport in high school. He played for the Georgia Student Hockey Leagues Forsyth team and was named the league’s top A-division offensive player during the 2020-21 school year. Daniel had 28 points, 14 goals, 14 assists and scored twice on six separate occasions.
I knew it was my senior year, he said. In my sophomore and junior years, I only had five, six, or seven points.
Meanwhile, Daniel found his time in class challenging.
If I see something misspelled or misplaced in a sentence or problem, I catch it, Daniel said. I can’t even solve that problem. I can’t even think, A, B, C or D. I have to solve it myself in my head.
In addition to taking the courses, Daniel was bullied because of his disability. He said his Tourettes would flare up and people would say, “What kind of noise is that, then turn around and look at him and tell him to be quiet.
I went to school for the first two weeks, but then I started having panic attacks and tremendous anxiety, Daniel said. I’d stay in the car and say, Mom, I can’t go to class. I just can not.
That’s one of the reasons Daniel plans to study health and physical education at Georgia State University, become a physical education coach or teacher, and help teens like him.
Daniel thought his time as a hockey player was over when high school was over, but he decided to contact some junior league coaches in the Northeast.
Finally, he heard from a Boston Junior Bruins coach who asked him if he was interested in coming to Marlborough, Massachusetts to see if he would be a good match.
This was the very same day we found out he was attending Georgia State University, Stacie said. It was all crammed into one and I was like, Oh, God. What are we going to do now?
I was crying, Daniel said. It was a lot.
Daniel’s goal is to play in the National Hockey League, and playing junior league hockey would steer him in the right direction.
The team plays a schedule of 56 games, with time for practice, strength training and studying.
Stacie said it also requires $7,000 in down and a $3,000 addition, paid over eight months. She hopes a GoFundMe account can generate some revenue to send Daniel to Massachusetts.
That’s always been his goal in life, Stacie said. That’s what he always wanted to do, be a hockey player. And I’m like, well, you’re going to have to pick something else. You don’t know what’s going to happen.
Daniel isn’t sure what’s going to happen, but he’s sure of one thing.
You just have to try it, Daniel said. If you don’t try, you won’t know 100 percent. You can be the best or the worst at it. As long as you try, you can set yourself a goal and go step by step.
Sources
2/ https://www.forsythnews.com/sports/other-sports-news/forsyth-county-teen-autism-eyes-professional-hockey-career/
