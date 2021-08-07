Tokyo Olympics last: Aug 5, 2021





TOP STORIES Japan’s Risako Kawai wins 57kg gold women’s wrestling in Tokyo Japan’s Risako Kawai captured the gold medal on Thursday by beating Belarusian Iryna Kurachkina 5-0 in the women’s 57-kilogram final at the Tokyo Olympics. Japan wins silver and bronze in men’s 20 km race walk Japan’s Koki Ikeda won the silver medal in the 20-kilometer men’s race walk at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, while reigning world champion Toshikazu Yamanishi took bronze. The Spanish Sanchez gold, the Japanese Shimizu silver as karate debut Japan’s Kiyou Shimizu won a silver medal in karate debut at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, finishing behind Spain’s Sandra Sanchez Jaime in the kata final. Japan takes silver women’s table tennis, China wins in Tokyo Japan captured its third consecutive Olympic medal in women’s table tennis on Thursday, when Mima Ito, Kasumi Ishikawa and Miu Hirano took silver after beating defending champions China 3-0 at the Tokyo Games. Tokyo records record 5,042 COVID cases amid fears of medical collapse Tokyo’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases hit a record 5,042 on Thursday, crossing the 5,000 mark for the first time, the metropolitan government said as a resurgence of the virus strains Japan’s medical system. Japanese mayor under fire for abruptly biting Olympian gold medal An outspoken mayor of central Japan has drawn fire after biting the Olympic gold medal won by a member of the Japanese softball team. MORE HIGHLIGHTS OF TOKYO SUMMER OLYMPIC The United States scored five insurance runs in the sixth inning, highlighted by Tyler Austin’s two-run single, en route to a 7-2 win over South Korea in Olympic baseball on Thursday at set up a showdown with Japan for the gold medal .

. Japanese Tomoa Narasaki fell to fourth place in the combined sport climbing for men at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. 18-year-old Spaniard Alberto Gines Lopez wins gold at the sport’s Olympic debut.

at the sport’s Olympic debut. The Olympic gold medal match between the Swedish and Canadian women’s soccer teams will be held at a different location near Tokyo at a later date than scheduled due to the summer heat, organizers said on Thursday.

than scheduled due to the summer heat, organizers said on Thursday. Japanese boxer Ryomei Tanaka won the bronze medal in the men’s 48-52 kg flyweight category at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.

in the men’s 48-52 kg flyweight category at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. Steven Gardiner won the 400 meters gold men for the Bahamas at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, driving home in the final stretch to finish ahead of Colombian Anthony Jose Zambrano and Grenada’s Kirani James.

at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday, driving home in the final stretch to finish ahead of Colombian Anthony Jose Zambrano and Grenada’s Kirani James. As karate makes its debut at the Tokyo Games on Thursday, athletes who have waited years to… introduce their sport to an Olympic audience are excited to finally have that opportunity.

are excited to finally have that opportunity. American Nelly Korda shot the day’s low of 62 to take the lead alone Thursday after two days of the Olympic women’s golf tournament, with Japan’s Mone Inami six shots off the pace.

Thursday after two days of the Olympic women’s golf tournament, with Japan’s Mone Inami six shots off the pace. The governing body of the Tokyo Olympics said on Thursday that 31 more people involved in the games tested positive for COVID-19, a record for the second day in a row bringing the total since the beginning of July to 353.

bringing the total since the beginning of July to 353. Japanese double Olympian Ayumu Hirano failed to make it to the men’s skateboard park final event on Thursday, the two-time Olympic snowboard silver medalist finished 14th overall.

event on Thursday, the two-time Olympic snowboard silver medalist finished 14th overall. Japan’s Sakura Yosozumi, the gold medalist in the skateboarding of the women’s Olympic park at the Tokyo Games, said Thursday. she treats the sport like it’s her “boyfriend” for whom she works 24 hours a day.

for whom she works 24 hours a day. Japanese boxer Ryomei Tanaka won the bronze medal in the men’s 48-52 kg flyweight category at the Tokyo Games on Thursday.





at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. Japanese rider Eiken Sato not only carried the hope with him from his family and host country, as well as those from Myoshoji Temple in Nagano Prefecture as he competed in the individual show jumping final on Wednesday.

from his family and host country, as well as those from Myoshoji Temple in Nagano Prefecture as he competed in the individual show jumping final on Wednesday. The city of Sapporo in northern Japan was chosen as a refuge from Tokyo’s grueling heat and humidity for the Olympic marathon and running events, making it a opportunity to promote its bid to host the 2030 Winter Games .

. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, the Belarusian athlete who was taken against her will by her team from the Tokyo Olympics this weekend, arrived in Poland on Wednesday , who has offered her asylum, local media reported.

, who has offered her asylum, local media reported. Members of Australia’s Olympic men’s soccer and rugby seven teams face investigations into unruly behavior on their flight home from Tokyo , following a written complaint from Japan Airlines Co. at the Australian Olympic Committee.

, following a written complaint from Japan Airlines Co. at the Australian Olympic Committee. Japan beats Belgium to reach women’s basketball semifinals for the first time in the Olympics thanks to a leading three-pointer from Saki Hayashi with 16 seconds left.

for the first time in the Olympics thanks to a leading three-pointer from Saki Hayashi with 16 seconds left. Fears mount that there may be another wave of new coronavirus infections in China prevent the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics from being held in full form , along with the threat of a game boycott by some countries over human rights issues.

, along with the threat of a game boycott by some countries over human rights issues. Head coach Hajime Moriyasu is determined to see Japan men’s soccer team finish Tokyo Games with a bronze medal , but says they need to be more ruthless in front of goal if they want to match their best ever Olympic result. GAMES IN PICTURES Australian Keegan Palmer competes to win the men’s park skateboarding final at the Tokyo Olympics on August 5, 2021 at Tokyo’s Ariake Urban Sports Park. (Kyodo)==Kyodo Yukiko Inui (front) and Megumu Yoshida of Japan perform in the final of the women’s artistic swim duet free routine at the Tokyo Olympics on August 4, 2021 at the Tokyo Aquatics Center. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/08/da2425ae3655-tokyo-olympics-latest-aug-5-2021.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos