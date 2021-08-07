Football Alumnus TJ Lang Joins Audacy and Lions Radio Network





PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (EMUEagles.com) Eastern Michigan University Football Alumnus, Program Officer and Ring of Honor Member TJ Lang has found his latest venture after ending an impressive 10-year professional player career in 2017. Eastern Michigan University Football Alumnus, Program Officer and Ring of Honor Memberhas found his latest venture after ending an impressive 10-year professional player career in 2017. Audacy, Inc., an American multinational audio content and entertainment organization and the parent company of Detroit’s No. 1 rated sports station, The Ticket (WXYT-FM 97.1), announced yesterday Aug. 5 that Lang would join the group as the Detroit Lions Radio Network’s sideline reporter for the 2021-22 season. Lang graduated from Eastern Michigan in 2009. He was a football student athlete who started his career (2005) in defense and then moved to the offensive line in his sophomore year (2006). Once he made the switch, he started 36 straight games in offensive tackle for the Eagles, earning the second-team All-Mid-American Conference in honor of his senior year (2008). Since his playing days, he has remained incredibly active with the program. In 2017, he and his family pledged $500,000 to support the construction of the Student-Athlete Performance Center. The building’s state-of-the-art weight room is officially called the Thomas J. Lang Strength and Conditioning Center and is named “TJ’s Garage” in honor of his late father. In addition, Lang has made numerous guest appearances on WEMU 89.1 FM, the home station of EMU Athletics broadcasts, during football games as a guest color commentator. “As Detroit’s No. 1 sports talk station, we are excited to add TJ to our incredible team,” said Debbie Kenyon, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Detroit. “As a native Detroiter who played for Eastern Michigan University, TJ has great passion and a strong connection to our great state. His professional football experience will give the station incredible insight, especially on match days.” “I consider it an incredible honor to be part of a fantastic group of people at 97.1 The Ticket,” said Lang. “I look forward to working with legendary Dan Miller and Lions legend Lomas Brown on match days this season, while also contributing weekly content with shows on 97.1. I’m excited to share a unique perspective on the league each week while learning as much as I can along the way.” Lang will officially begin his new role today, August 6. In addition to his reporting duties, he will appear weekly on The Ticket to talk about Lions football. Updates on any future appearances with WEMU 89.1 FM will be provided at a later date. For all things EMU football, visit EMUEagles.com and follow the team on social media at @EMUFB.

