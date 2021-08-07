Rinkytown blog: New Gophers hockey ops director comes from B1G rival

It will be the first real test of loyalty for the new operations director of the Gopher men’s hockey teams. Until this week he was a Buckeye through and through. LeRoy, 22, took over the job of hockey operations on Tuesday, Aug. 3. He comes to the U of M after growing up in the Columbus, Ohio area, where he was a high school hockey player, and after several years working with the Buckeyes hockey program as a student at OSU.

I had four amazing years of experience with the (OSU) coaches who went above and beyond to provide me with opportunities to grow and learn, said LeRoy, who was eyeing a career in financial management before the Gophers track opened. It has been a real pleasure to meet everyone with the Gophers program over the past few days. It’s a dream come true for me.

LeRoy began as a student volunteer with the Buckeyes hockey program and reached the point where he headed with the team on their way to two NCAA tournaments, the 2018 NCAA Frozen Four and their 2019 Big Ten title.

“He’s an impressive young man, I’ll tell you that. For me, if you have a man who likes to come to work, you don’t have to ask him things twice, he always has a smile on his face, that’s Jacob, said Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik, we were lucky enough to have him on our program and he worked with us in just about every role… I told Bob (Motzko) that the most important thing is that you get a great person. He is so excited to be awake there and getting a chance to work with the Gophers.

The Gophers track opened in the late spring after former hockey operations director Greg May left the U of M after serving for two years to become director of athletics at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights. The hockey operations director coordinates things like travel and planning for the team, as well as often assisting on the ice and with video. In the past, Motzko has referred to this role as the head coach to the head coach.

Minnesota goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine gave Michigan State a shot for one of his 18 saves in a 5-1 Gophers win over the Spartans on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the 3M Arena in Mariucci in Minneapolis. David Berding / The Rink Live

LaFontaine Deserves National Academic Honor

While some student athletes struggled with the pandemic last winter, Gophers goalkeeper Jack LaFontaine had the best season of his life, on the ice and in academia. In April, he won the Mike Richter Award, which goes to the top goalkeeper in college hockey, and this week he was also honored for his work for an English degree.

Hailing from the suburbs of Toronto, LaFontaine was one of three Gophers and the only men’s hockey player named First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, the national organization for sports information directors. Gophers Women’s Hockey Player Grace Zumwinkle Was a Second Team Academic All-American

To earn the honor, a student-athlete must be a starter or major reserve with at least a cumulative grade of 3.30 points (on a 4.0 scale) at their current school. CoSIDA members vote for the nominees throughout the year.

LaFontaine was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award as the best player in the country. An NCAA First Team All-American and First Team All-Big Ten roster, the senior captain was also named the Big Ten Goaltender of the Year and led Minnesota to the 2021 Big Ten tournament title. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten pick and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, LaFontaine was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor in 2021.

A finance major from Excelsior, Minn., Zumwinkle is a three-time WCHA All-Academic and Academic All-Big Ten roster. The team captain was a Second Team All-American and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Award in 2021. The four-time All-WCHA roster led the Gophers in goals and points this year, ranking 10th in program history with 84 career goals. Zumwinkle is also a candidate to make the US Womens National Team for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

LaFontaine is the third Gophers men’s hockey player to receive CoSIDA’s highest academic award and the first in the past 25 years. Previous winners were Dan Trebil in 1996 and Jeff Nielsen in 1994.

Presentation and golf event to support mental health efforts for athletes

With the recent Olympic saga of American gymnast Simone Biles, who withdrew from much of the competition in Tokyo over concerns about her mental well-being, there has been an increased focus on the needs of athletes to maintain both their mental and physical health. to deal with . An upcoming presentation in Hermantown and a golf event in Biwabik will raise awareness and funds for those efforts, in memory of a legendary Minnesota hockey player.

Mark Pavelich was a star at Eveleth High School and Minnesota Duluth before winning a gold medal as a member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice team in Lake Placid, NY. After a career in the NHL, he retired to a quiet, secluded life in northern Minnesota and struggled with mental health issues. In early March 2021, Pavelich died by suicide while staying at a regional treatment center near St. Cloud. He was 63.

On August 15-16, friends and supporters of mental health resources for athletes and veterans will gather for events to raise money and remember Pavelich’s life. The Ranch teammates for life will be offering a free lecture on mental wellness, hosted by former NHL goalkeeper Clint Malarchuk, at Hermantown High School on Sunday, August 15 at 5:00 PM.

The next morning at 9:00 a.m., a golf game for four is held at Giants Ridge, near Biwabik, raising money for The Ranch and its mental health programs, as well as UMD and Eveleth youth hockey. One of the lead organizers, Augsburg assistant hockey coach Mark Wick, has been candid about his battles with depression and other mental health issues throughout his hockey career.

Registration and other information is available at theranchteammatesforlife.org.