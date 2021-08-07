White Sox vs. Cubs – Game Recap – August 6, 2021

CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox had praised reliever Craig Kimbrel on the mound with a three-point lead and a win in sight.

They managed to come out on top. But only after things took a wild turn.

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homerun and the White Sox regrouped after Kimbrel lost a three-run lead against his former team to defeat the rebuilding crosstown Cubs 8-6 Friday at Wrigley Field.

Fans understand that the heart of this club is really very strong and beats all the time, said manager Tony La Russa. Very tough. It’s a shame we have to prove it like this today, but that was the difference.”

Goodwin, who came in in the sixth to run for Eloy Jimnez, broke a 4-all tie with his opposite field motive to the left against Manuel Rodrguez (0-2). Pinch hitter Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs made it 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the lefthander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) retired the side in relief. He had Ian Happ swing a 2-2 fastball with a runner in second place to finish ninth, and the White Sox won after losing nine of 14.

The AL Central leaders sailed along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched in the seventh inning and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start eighth. The eight-time All-Star was split by the Cubs on the South Side as part of a sale that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Bez traded before the July 30 deadline.

Kimbrel came in with numbers that La Russa described as so otherworldly,” including a 0.47 ERA that was the lowest among Major League relievers. But he gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Schwindel before Andrew Romine equalized with a three-run shot right on a 3-2 fastball, his first homer since hitting four for Detroit in 2017.

It happens to everyone, Hendriks said.

Romine clenched his fist as he circled the bases, as fans who haven’t had much to cheer lately let out a loud roar. But the Cubs still lost for the eighth time in 10 games.

I’m not a dummy, said Romine. I know who’s on the hill when I get into that situation. I was really just trying to find a hole somewhere, looking for a pitch I could do something with. … These short fences helped a little.

EARLY LEAD

Andrew Vaughn and Seby Zavala gave the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the fourth with RBI singles against Kyle Hendricks.

Hernandez, who took over from Cleveland on July 29, made it 4-1 in the eighth when he greeted Kyle Ryan with a two-run drive to left-center. The home run was his first with the White Sox after hitting 18 with the Indians.

SOLID START

Lynn gave up a run and four hits, struckout eight and walked two. La Russa had him hit with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth, only to see Kyle Hendricks knock him out on three pitches.

Lynn led 2-0 after Romine led off the seventh with a bunt-single. The All-Star right-hander threw 100 pitches. Michael Kopech gave up a sacrifice fly to pinch hitter David Bote with one out before Aaron Bummer knocked out Patrick Wisdom on a right strike to end the threat.

Tied for the Major League-lead with 13 wins, Hendricks gave up two runs and seven hits. The righthander struckout seven and walked three.

TRAINERS ROOM

Cubs: Jason Heyward’s five-time gold glove (inflammation in his left index finger) was placed on the 10-day injured list. Manager David Ross said Heyward has been suffering from the finger for quite some time and that he made it worse this week with batting training in Colorado. Heyward hits .198 with six home runs and 22 RBI. The Cubs also recalled OF Greg Deichmann from Triple-A Iowa. He was acquired from Oakland on July 26 in the deal that sent reliever Andrew Chafin to the Athletics.

White Sox: The White Sox recovered INF/OF Jake Lamb (strained right quadriceps) from the 10-day IL and optional RHP Matt Foster to Triple-A Charlotte.

NEXT ONE

White Sox All-Star LHP Carlos Rodn (8-5, 2.49 ERA) and Cubs RHP Adbert Alzolay (4-11, 4.85) try to stop skidding. Rodn only lasted four innings when he lost to Milwaukee and Kansas City. Alzolay is 0-7 in his last nine starts.

