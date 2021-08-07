



With the Texas Longhorns starting preseason camp on Friday, the school has released its 2021 football roster. Some notes on new numbers and notable weights, as skill position players lost a lot of weight and offensive linemen gained weight during the first off-season under strength and conditioning coach Torre Becton. After sustaining a shoulder injury during the off-season, senior linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was limited in how much weight he could gain, eventually adding six pounds to last season’s roster to reach 223 pounds.

Junior Nickelback Chris Adimora has lost 10 pounds after playing at 214 last season.

Junior running back Roschon Johnson has lost eight pounds and will begin preseason camp at 9 p.m.

Freshman JaTavion Sanders is listed as a tight end only and will wear No. 3 this season. Hes at 64, 256 pounds, up about 20 pounds from his last listed weight on 247Sports. Since new head coach Steve Sarkisian took over, he said Sanders will have some time to defend before the staff settles for a permanent position.

Sophomore running back Bijan Robinson has dropped 8 pounds from last season to 214.

Senior transfer Ben Davis is listed on the fringe position, there was some debate as to whether he would play as a linebacker. He is listed at 64,236 pounds and will wear number 6. Alabama lists Davis at 250 pounds for the 2020 season. Hell is limited to the start of preseason camp after an off-season injury.

Sophomore Keilan Robinson, also a transfer from Alabama, will wear No. 7 and is listed at 59,183 pounds.

Freshman Xavier Worthy, who has drawn a lot of buzz since arriving this summer, will wear No. 8 and stands at 61,160 pounds.

Senior cornerback Josh Thompson has dropped seven pounds to 191.

Junior wide receiver AlVonte Woodard has dropped 21 pounds from 214.

Junior quarterback Casey Thompson has dropped five pounds to 192.

Safety Brenden Schooler, who moved from wide receiver in the spring, has gained 10 pounds since last season and is listed at 206.

our lady transfer Film Oghoufo wears No. 18 and stands at 63,237 pounds.

Cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem will wear No. 19 and stands at 61,160 pounds.

Walk-on quarterback Cole Lourd will wear No. 19 and stands at 62,228 pounds.

Sophomore cornerback Kitan Crawford has jumped 11 pounds to 196.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Troy Omeire has dropped 10 pounds to 220 after missing the 2020 season with an ACL injury sustained in preseason camp.

Freshman Jonathon Brooks will wear No. 24 and stands at 60,199 pounds.

New Mexico State linebacker transfer Devin Richardson is listed at 63,233 pounds.

Redshirt freshman edge Prince Dorbah is up 14 pounds to 234.

Senior edge Jacoby Jones is down nine pounds to 255.

Freshman linebacker Morice Blackwell will wear No. 37 and stands at 61,203 pounds.

Junior linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, who entered the NCAA transfer portal and missed spring practice, has dropped 11 pounds to 240. Hell wear No. 40 again.

Sophomore linebacker Jaylan Ford has jumped seven pounds to 230.

Walk-on freshman kicker Bert Auburn will wear No. 45.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Vernon Broughton has jumped 16 pounds to 306.

Freshman edge Jordon Thomas will wear No. 50 and stands at 63,273 pounds.

Freshman edge David Abiara will wear No. 55 and stands at 64,256 pounds.

Sophomore center Jake Majors is up 12 pounds to 310.

Senior offensive guard Tope Imade has jumped six pounds to 361.

Senior offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter is up 17 pounds to 310.

Junior left tackle Christian Jones came to 327 pounds in the spring but is now back to 314.

Redshirt freshman Logan Parr has jumped 10 pounds to 308.

Sophomore offensive lineman Isaiah Hookfin has dropped 15 pounds to 299.

Junior Offensive Guard Junior Angilau is up 25lbs to 319.

Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jaylen Garth has jumped 10 pounds to 309.

Freshman offensive lineman Max Merril will wear No. 79 and stands at 64,285 pounds.

Senior tight end Cade Brewer has dropped nine pounds to 243.

Freshman wide receiver Casey Cain will wear No. 88 and stands at 63,192 pounds.

Freshman edge Barryn Sorrell will wear No. 88 and stands at 63,246 pounds.

Freshman Byron Murphy’s defensive tackle will wear No. 90 and stands at 61,297 pounds.

After an off-season surgery, junior defensive tackle TVondre Sweat has dropped 13 pounds to 335.

In addition to Auburn, Texas has added another kicker to its roster Texas Tech transfer Gabriel Lozano, an Austin Westlake product that will wear No. 96.

Junior defensive tackle Moro Ojomo has jumped 10 pounds to 286.

Junior defensive tackle Keondre Coburn talked about losing weight this off-season but stands at 346 pounds, two pounds less than last season.

