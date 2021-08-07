Bobcats raise money for youth hockey | Sport





DANVILLE The Vermilion County Bobcats gave $4,200 for the Danville Youth Hockey program at Fischer Theater on Thursday. The money was raised last month through the silent auction of Bobcats baseball jerseys during a doubleheader at Danville Stadium. Bidders were given Vermilion County Bobcats-themed Dance jerseys worn through the game, and the auction raised $2,100. The total was then matched by Bobcats’ owner Ellen Tully. The donation was announced at a Danville Youth Hockey registration event at the theater before the Bobcats and Jr. Bobcats watched a showing of The Mighty Ducks. The money raised by the Bobcats will be used to offset the costs of Danville Youth Hockey, which will include a new set of jerseys and apparel featuring the new Vermilion County Junior Bobcats logo. Registration for Danville Youth Hockey is still open. For information or how to register, go to facebook.com/DanvilleYouthHockey or email [email protected] PREP GIRLS GOLF Fountain Central finishes ninth by invite OXFORD, Ind. The Mustangs finished ninth at the Bison Invitational hosted by Benton Central. Cassidi Parks scored a 99 for Fountain Central, while Aubrey Hicks carded a 114, Nola Walls a 118, Emily Keeling a 119 and Hannah Parks a 122. COLLEGE SPORTS Robinson named Diversity Leader CHAMPAIGN The University of Illinois has Dr. Breanna Robinson named Senior Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Sport Administration at the University of Illinois. Robinson will provide departmental leadership in diversity, equality and inclusion for both student athletes and DIA staff. She will also maintain sports administration and oversight duties for multiple sports programs as a member of DIA’s 10-person executive staff. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Robinson joins Fighting Illini’s athletic staff after serving at Miami University in a variety of roles since 2017, most recently as Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Advocacy & Student-Athlete Success. She also served as Assistant Athletic Director for Leadership and Diversity, Assistant Athletic Director, and Assistant Director for Student-Athlete Academic and Eligibility Services. Hamer appointed assistant CHAMPAIGN Zach Hamer, who has been video coordinator for the past two years, was named head coach of the University of Illinois men’s basketball team. Hamer arrived in Illinois in the summer of 2019 after spending the previous two seasons as a staff member with the Los Angeles Lakers. He was a forward scout in 2019 after making his debut as a coaching associate in 2018. Hamer did opponent scouting, with a focus on defensive game planning, and made video playbooks for all NBA teams. In addition to his NBA experience, he spent the 2018 season in the WNBA as the video coordinator for the Indiana Fever. Kramer named after another list CHAMPAIGN Illinois senior center Doug Kramer was selected on the Rotary Lombardi Award watch list. The Rotary Lombardi Award is presented annually to the college football offensive or defensive lineman who, in addition to outstanding performance and ability, best illustrates the character and discipline of NFL Hall of Fame head coach Vince Lombardi. It is Kramer’s third preseason watchlist as he is also on the Outland and Rimington lists.

