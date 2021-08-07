Football training report: August 6

Event location: Outside practice fields

A year after the preseason camp didn’t start until October, the Oregon football team went back to work Friday under more typical conditions with the first practice of the 2021 season.

The Ducks held their first of 25 practices prior to their September 4 season opener against Fresno State at Autzen Stadium. The training started under a cool, partly cloudy sky, but towards the end of the morning the temperature on the training fields was quite warm; with telltale smiles on their faces, veterans reminded freshmen to be diligent about hydration as camp progresses.

“Football shape is a little bit different from weight room shape, you can see there’s a gap we need to close, and that’s part of the camp,” said UO coach Mario Cristobal , who is entering his fourth season as head coach of the two-time Pac-12 champions. “But a lot of guys are just doing a really good job with technique and basics; we still have a long way to go, but the overall execution on day one was solid.”

An NCAA rule change has extended the build-up to full pads in preseason camp, so the Ducks were in small “spider” pads on Friday and will be until camp’s sixth practice, on Thursday. At that point, Cristobal said, the coaching staff would like to have most of his schedules installed. The Ducks will scrim on Saturday, August 14 and then have one week to review and adjust those schedules before moving on to game prep the week of the Fresno State game.

Freshmen within linebackers Justin Flowe and Jonathan Flowe .

The practice schedule on Friday was similar to that of years past, starting with small group exercises such as 1-on-1 or 3-on-2, progressing to 7-on-7 and finally 11-on-11 situations. As Cristobal said would be the case, Anthony Brown took reps at quarterback with the No. 1 offense.

“We expect the competition to bring out the best in everyone,” Cristobal said. “If they don’t, we don’t have the right guys. So we’re going to hit them hard and we expect them to respond very well.”

The Ducks entered the field without safety Jamal Hill and corner back DJ James , who have been suspended indefinitely after an off-field incident earlier this week. Tight ending DJ Johnson was also not at hand, but the spirits were lifted by the presence for some exercises of tight end Cam McCormick .

Cristobal said there is some optimism that McCormick, who has been sidelined by injury since the opening game of the 2018 season, may be able to return to the field this fall.

“Hopefully,” Cristobal said, “we’ll have a great season for Cam and for the Ducks.”

Sophomore Defensive Back Bryan Addison .

Practice highlights: Oregon’s security measures made a big statement in 1-on-1 drills about their ability to cover. Bryan Addison , Steve Stephens IV , Jeffrey Low and Daymon David all his fine strides in man cover against the talented receiving corps of the Ducks. freshman corner Darren Barkins had an interception in 7-on-7, and security Max Wysockic later brought in a pass in practice when a receiver and corner got stuck and the ball went into the air.

In pass rush drills, middle Alex Forsyth confirmed his status as a candidate for Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in the preseason by dominating a number of reps in the middle. defensive, Sua’ava Potic also had back-to-back dominant reps, showing off a blast off the line that led Cristobal to comment afterwards that Poti was having “a great day”. For all the talent at the recipient, there is more in the pipeline: Newcomer Isaiah Brevard had two of the best highlights of the day in 11-on-11. He fought against tight cover by Barkins to bring in a ball down the sideline, then went deep into the field moments later and lifted to the highest point a pass from Ty Thompson . There seemed to be a question as to whether Brevard came down with the ball inbound, but it was a great catch anyway.

Redshirt Freshman Defensive Lineman Sua’ava Potic .

Other observations: Early in training, the offensive line took the field, just like in the spring when Malasala Aumavae-Laulu was out. That quintet played George Moore , TJ Bas , forsyth, Ryan Walk and Steven Jones about the front, but later Aumavae-Laulu worked with those for a few reps, just like Jackson Powers Johnson . Troy Franklin is another freshman on the attack who looks like he’s already qualifying for some game reps this season. The point team received the most attention in special teams, and both Franklin and Bassa were with the number 2 unit as true freshmen. Among the players who fielded punts in those periods were Kris Hutson , Mycah Pittman , Johnny Johnson III , Seven McGee and Mykael Wright .

