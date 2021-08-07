The Indian women’s hockey team deserves a warm welcome befitting the winners





The Indian women’s hockey team has been praised all over the world and they deserve a warm welcome at home, said team captain Rani Rampal’s father. Commenting on their 3-4 defeat at the hands of Great Britain in the bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the skipper’s father said at his residence in Kurukshetra: We have no regrets. Their game was great and tough until the last minute. It is not a defeat but a victory of their efforts. He said these girls laid the foundation by reaching the semi-finals after a long gap and that their defeat for a bronze medal should not be an obstacle on their way forward. They still deserve a warm welcome. We will do everything we can to welcome them as heroes, he added. Hockey player Navjot Kaurs, father Satnam Singh, also praised their team spirit and fighting spirit. The way our daughters have fought in this match is commendable, he said. He said the teams’ journey to the Olympic Games semifinals is the story of the struggle of the daughters of India. It will inspire new players to further develop their legacy, he added. With similar sentiments, another player, Navneet Kaurs, father Buta Singh, said the girls should be regarded as heart winners. They did everything they could to bring a medal to the country. These daughters of India will be treated the same in Shahabad as they would after winning a medal, he said. The families said their daughters will return on August 10 and not just Shahbad or Kurukshetra, but the entire Haryana is ready to welcome them. Relatives of the players said it was a tough day for them. Shortly after the start of the match, they remained glued to the television sets. Rampal said he got up at 5am to watch Friday’s game and prayed with his family for the good performance of the teams in a self-built temple. Navjot’s mother Manjeet Kaur left the room in tears in the closing moments of the match and later spoke to her daughter on the phone and praised them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/indian-women-s-hockey-team-deserves-a-warm-welcome-befitting-winners-101628276340689.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos