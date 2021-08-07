



Fall camp kicked off in Charlottesville on Friday morning as the Virginia football team took to the field with three weeks left until the start of the season. One of the big questions surrounding the Wahoo squad this season is the running game, but both head coach Bronco Mendenhall and the players were optimistic about the unit’s prospects. Lots and lots of competition at the running back spot, Mendenhall told reporters after Virginia’s first day of fall camp. With Ronnie Walker coming back and Mike Hollins coming back and Devin Darrington from Harvard coming in who had a really strong summer and Amaad Foston showing up is probably our deepest position. While there is newfound depth to the group than we saw a season ago, Hollins opted out of the COVID-infected season, Darrington stepped up and Foston joined as a freshman, they will all have to beat a familiar face. Good luck beating Wayne, Mendenhall said. He seems to win every drill every time they compete. I like his chances. Now in his fourth season with Virginia, Taulapapa has his sights set on becoming the best all-rounder he can be. Last season, 59, 210 lb Taulapapa ran for just 395 yards in 10 Virginias games. He had five hasty touchdowns, equaling QB Brennan Armstrong in the stat. Taulapapa worked on his speed and cut in the off-season, but said he also needed to work on improving his confidence. Having the depth and challengers in the RB room helped, and he had a lot of credit for his teammates. Some of them are dogs and beasts, Taulapapa said after the training. The way they work every day, it’s nice to have that competition… To have the combination of all these guys together makes us a better group. We are really underrated now, but we had hopes that we could come together and make this group the biggest of the team. Armstrong is still going to use his legs this season, he led the team last year with 552 yards rushing, but any improvement in the run game will open up so many more options for the Cavaliers. The Virginia offensive line turns everyone back on and is widely regarded as one of the best units in the conference, if not the best. The guys up front are the most experienced, Taulapapa said matter-of-factly. Just standing behind them, trusting them and having faith in what I’m doing, especially when it comes to running the ball. The respect between the units is mutual. They are all really good all-round defenders, fourth-year center Olu Owatimi told the media. They have all shown that they can block first. They’re recruited here because they can clearly play the ball, and then they all have good hands. So, just the versatility to be able to do all that, and then be interchangeable and when someone comes in, there’s no drop off. It’s still early in the preseason, but there may be reason for Mendenhall and the RB crew to be optimistic about the season opener against William & Mary on September 4.

