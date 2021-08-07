Jasper boy tennis facing challenges





Photo by Corey Stolzenbach/The Herald

Jasper’s boys tennis doesn’t have many returners from last year, but the Wildcats have senior Max Sternberg, who played in the No. 2 singles. Sternberg is a likely choice to play number 1 singles right now. By COREY STOLZENBACH

[email protected] JASPER The challenge is for Jasper boys tennis. The Wildcats made it to the state semifinals in 2020, but their entire doubles lineup graduated, as did their No. 3 singles player, Grant Levy. Last year’s No. 1 Justin Shultz is back for his senior year, but he is currently battling a shoulder problem. “Last year an experienced team, this year inexperience, which gives it a bit of a different flavor,” said Wildcats coach Scott Yarbrough. “So it’s going to be a lot of fun. Jasper will have last year’s No. 2 singles player Max Sternberg back for this year, and he is the tentative pick for the No. 1 spot while Shultz is out. In fact, Shultz and Sternberg should have a challenge match if the former was healthy, as Yarbrough said both have had really good summers. The two, plus junior Reece Lampert, have previous varsity experience, although Lampert was not in the lineup at the end of last year. However, Yarbrough ran into the problem of a lack of varsity experience with the girls’ team this past spring, and they still made their way into the state semifinals. “We’re really going to have a mix of freshmen to seniors who can play very much like the girls,” he said. “So from that point of view, we’re going to work really hard on doubles combinations. The third senior Jasper has is Noah Hanneman, who will get his chance in the line-up this year. Yabrough told The Herald that the Wildcats are looking for Hanneman as “Mr. Versatility’, someone who can go both ways this year as a singles and doubles player. He said on Wednesday it was likely that Sternberg would play number 1 singles, Lampert number 2 singles and Hanneman in the number 3 singles spot heading into the year. Yarbrough noted the inexperience, but one question he had answered early so far was that he has about seven or eight players who can play doubles, although the only ones who can definitely double at the moment are junior Noah Schue and sophomores Trey Gutgsell. They wouldn’t necessarily be linked together, but the other two spots would be up for grabs. The Wildcats will face a number of different leagues in the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference, such as Castle, Evansville Memorial and Evansville North. Still, Jasper Athletics has only been back in the SIAC for a year, so Yarbrough thinks it will be better the second time around to get to know the other teams better. Yarbrough said Jasper wants to return to the state, but there are now questions about the team’s line-up and injuries. The Wildcats will compete in a scrimmage in Bloomington North on Thursday and open the season August 14 at Evansville Central in a triangle game with Evansville Mater Dei. “I’m not seeing Justin back through (the scrimmage),” Yarbrough said. “And then on that tri we’ll throw out a few different lineups that day.”

