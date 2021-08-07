



The Olympics are underway, and 10 tar chops compete in Tokyo in different events, for different countries. In honor of the games, throughout the summer leading up to and during them, you’ll have to delve deeply into the history books to profile some of the Tar Heels of the past that competed in the Olympics. Today, Karen Shelton is rightfully known as a North Carolina hockey legend. Since becoming Tar Heel hockey coach, she has led UNC to nine national championships, including the last three. Last season, she became the all-time winning NCAA hockey coach. Carolina also gave the honor of naming the stadium where the team plays after her. She had a remarkable career in Chapel Hill. She has been inducted into several Halls of Fame through her coaching career. However, before coaching a single game, she had an entire Hall of Fame career as a hockey player. It was one that got her to one (and had two) Olympics. While in college, Shelton had a storied playing career at West Chester State, where she was named National Player of the Year three times. While there, she was also part of three national championship-winning teams in the AIAW days. before the NCAA sponsored women’s sports. It was a career that made her a regular for the U.S. national team, including their run in the 1984 Olympics. She played in all five games, while the U.S. finished 2-2-1, finishing third in the round robin tournament with six teams. After finishing tied with Australia in every category, they competed against them in a shootout for bronze, with the US coming out on top and taking the medal. That remains the only time a U.S. women’s hockey team has won an Olympic medal. It’s really great that Shelton took part in winning a medal in 84, considering what she’d missed four years earlier. Shelton was also selected for the U.S. National Hockey Team roster for the 1980 Olympics, the first to host a women’s hockey event. However, if you know your history, you probably know that the games were held in Moscow and that the US decided to boycott those games. Shelton, hockey and the rest of the American delegation did participate that year. All U.S. Olympians who were supposed to participate were awarded a Congressional Medal of Honor and took part in a parade on the National Mall, but it probably still wasn’t the same as participating in the Olympics. In the years since, Shelton has become a hugely successful coach at UNC. Many of the players she coached in Carolina have participated in Olympic hockey tournaments themselves. Given how well she and the Tar Heel program are still doing, more will likely follow in the future as well. sources https://goheels.com/sports/field-hockey/roster/coaches/karen-shelton/3551 http://fs.ncaa.org/Docs/stats/w_field_hockey/RecordBook/fhAIAW.pdf http://fih.ch/events/olympic-games/olympic-games-los-angeles-1984-w/ Olympic dreams deferred

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tarheelblog.com/2021/8/6/22607684/unc-tar-heels-field-hockey-coach-karen-shelton-olympics-1984-la-1980-moscow-boycott The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

