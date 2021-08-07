Jepchirchir leads Kenyan one-two in women’s marathon





Peres Jepchirchir won gold in the women’s marathon and led a Kenyan one-two finish on Saturday, the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics, while Japan’s top winner Mao Ichiyama was in eighth place. 27-year-old Jepchirchir overcame the oppressive heat of Sapporo and crossed the line in the best 2 hours, 27 minutes and 20 seconds of a season. World record holder Brigid Kosgei followed 16 seconds later to earn silver, while United States Molly Seidel took bronze in 2:27:46. Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya reacts as she wins the women’s marathon at the Tokyo Olympics on August 7, 2021 in Sapporo, northern Japan. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo At 6 a.m., the starting gun went off with a temperature of 25°C and a humidity of 84 percent. Just hours before the marathon was due to start, the marathon was moved up an hour from a 7-hour start to avoid the worst of the heat, which reached 29°C later in the race. “It was so hot, it wasn’t easy. I’m just thankful I survived that again,” Jepchirchir said. “It feels good. I’m so, so happy because we win as Kenya. First and second.” Fifteen of the 88 runners, including Kenya’s World Champion Ruth Chepngetich, who was part of the leading pack over the first 30 kilometers, did not finish in the 42.195km race, which started and finished in Sapporo Odori Park. The pack had shrunk to nine by 30km, while the two Kenyans still looked remarkably fresh. Eight women were still in the race with 10km to go. With less than 5km to go, Jepchirchir and Kosgei broke away from the last four, with Jepchirchir taking a slight lead. At the feeding station, just after 40km, Jepchirchir set up a burst that opened a gap that allowed her to cross the line unquestioned, winning her country’s second Olympic gold in a row in the event. “I pushed the pace (and when I opened the gap) it was like, ‘wow, I’m going to make it. I’m going to win,'” Jepchirchir said. The one-two finish was the first of any country in a women’s Olympic marathon. “I was happy because I was selected to represent my country for the first time,” said 27-year-old Kosgei. “I want to thank Kenya and my fans, my coach and my colleagues who train with me because we won gold and silver.” Clocking 2:30:13, 24-year-old Ichiyama became the first Japanese woman in 17 years to achieve a top eight finish in an Olympic marathon. The last time it happened was at the 2004 Athens Games, when three Japanese women, including gold medalist Mizuki Noguchi, finished above eighth. “I’ve been working towards this day for so long. After I had the chance to compete with world-class runners, it was impressive how fast they were despite the heat,” said Ichiyama. Also for Japan, Ayuko Suzuki finished 19th and Honami Maeda, who led the pack in the early stages of the race, finished 33rd.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2021/08/c2090d55eaff-urgent-olympics-kenyas-jepchirchir-wins-gold-in-womens-marathon.html

