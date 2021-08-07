Pac-12 attendance at the FIBA ​​U19 Women’s Basketball World Cup in Hungary





SAN FRANCISCO Six Pac-12 women’s basketball players will represent their country at the FIBA Women’s U19 World Cup, which will be played from August 7-15 in Debrecen, Hungary. sophomore Te-Hina Paopao from OREGON and Lauren Ware of ARIZONA are on the United States roster, which is led by the UCLA . head coachCori Close. UTAH sophomore Kelsey Rees and WASHINGTON freshmen Olivia Pollerd will play for Australia, and the WASHINGTON STATE duo of sophomores Jessica Clarke and freshmen Tara Wallack takes the floor for Canada. The 14th edition of the FIBA ​​U19 Womens Basketball World Cup consists of 16 teams divided into four groups. The United States and Australia are in Group A, along with Italy and Egypt, while Canada is in Group D with the Czech Republic, Japan and Mali. Introduced in 1985, the United States has captured the trophy eight times in the previous 13 tournaments, including Thailand in 2019 after a 74-70 win over Australia. That game featured several current Pac-12 players in STANFORDs Cameron Brink and Francesca Belibi for US and UCLAs Izzy Anstey and STANFORDs Agnes Emma-Nnopu for Australia. Canada’s best finish is the bronze it won in Italy in 2017. Australia’s only U19 World Cup title came in 1993 in Seoul. Paopao, one of only two freshmen to vote for the 15-man All-Pac-12 team in 2021, averaged 10.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game in her first season in Eugene. She started the first 19 games of the year before missing the final five due to injury and led the nation’s freshman with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.40 and placed seventh in the nation among freshmen in assists per game. . Ware was also a Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention selection in her debut season in Arizona after averaging 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds in 16.2 minutes. The Wildcats third consecutive 20-win campaign featured the program’s maiden trip to the Final Four. After helping the United States to U19 World Cup gold in 2019 as an assistant coach, UCLA’s Cori Close will serve as the team’s head coach in 2021, her fourth coaching assignment in the US and third for an international event. Rees played in 20 games as a freshman for the Utes, averaging 10.7 minutes, 3.1 points, and 2.4 rebounds per game. In 2019, she led Australia to gold at the FIBA ​​U17 Oceania Women’s Championship. Rees earned a spot on the All-Star Five after averaging 13.2 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Pollerd also played for Australia on his run to that 2019 FIBA ​​U17 Oceania gold, averaging a team-high 23.4 minutes and 13.2 points per game. Last February, she participated in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp as part of NBA All-Star 2020. Clarke played in 15 games as a Washington state freshman in 2020-21 and scored a career-high 15 in her second collegiate game against No. 8 Oregon on Dec. 21. She was ranked as the No. 5 Canadian prospect in her class according to Crown Scout Girls. Like Pollerd, Wallack will be a freshman in the conference in 2021-22. She appeared in five games for Canada at the 2019 U16 FIBA ​​Americas Championship, averaging 6.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 15.0 minutes to help her country take home silver. to take.

