The highlights of the Friday Night Football event in Washington at FedExField



LANDOVER, Md. The Washington Football Team switched it up on Friday night, taking their training camp to FedExField instead of practicing at their home facility in Ashburn, Virginia. The session was held from 7-9pm and thousands of fans filled both the lower bowl and club levels to get into action. All in all it was a nice starter with the starter (the preseason) with the main course (week 1). Here’s a rundown of the event’s best plays… In a 7-to-7 passing drill, Taylor Heinicke threw a high to Antonio Gandy-Golden, which broke from the left to the deep center of the field. While AGG stretched out his arms for the ball, which was on target, reserve linebacker Jordan Kunaszyki shot him right in the chest. That released it from the hands of the wideout, and corner Torry McTyer was more than happy to grab it for the pick. It was notquitea Sunday-level hit from Kunaszyk, but it was damn close. Also, McTyer will be intriguing to watch in the exhibition matches; he definitely stood out in the secondary, especially for a non-household name.

should really irritate the defense, because after seeminglyeachone of his touches, at least one man will get in his ear or prevent him from getting up. That happened on Friday night when McKissic caught a checkdown, a linebacker tried to juke and tripped. When McKissic got up again, he found himself clad in a burgundy sweater. eventually escorted McKissic out of the way and to safety. The most impressive streak of the night came easily at the end of the proceedings, when Fitzpatrick used game action, planted his foot and just launched one toTerry McLaurin.Kendall Fullerwas in McLaurin’s hip pocket, but that didn’t stop the whole world receiver from jumping up and knocking him down. McLaurin then hit the ground, got up and sprinted to the end zone, where he posed for the fans who were there. Fitzpatrick set him on the fire to join him, and the two covered it with a lump on the chest. Those two seem to gel really nicely.

