Voice of Table Tennis plays ping pong with people around the world on YouTube

Bobrow’s passion for the game, which is infectious, is accompanied by a degree of self-promotion. In fact, he is the reason this story exists. He entered the AP office in the main Olympics press center this week and basically said, “Write about me!”

Bobrow, an American living in Taiwan who has also worked as an actor, often prefers multicolored fluorescent shirts and pants with designs that look like paint splatters on a canvas. It is part of his goal to strengthen his sport and himself.

“The more table tennis grows, the more I grow with it. I don’t think that’s a bad thing,” said Bobrow when asked about his pursuit of media attention. “If my (YouTube) channel gets a million subscribers by the end of this year, that will be good for table tennis, because then more people will watch table tennis.”

The featured video on Bobrow’s channel, called “A Year of Ping Pong”, has over 17 million views and shows how he plays against people around the world.

The games look nice and the victims of Bobrow’s spinshots usually love the sorcery. Bobrow has an endearing habit of saying “good” when trying to return an opponent’s winning shot. He plays one point mostly sitting on the floor, claiming he is “the number 1 in the world for bloodshed in table tennis”, pointing out head injuries from points gone wrong.

He sees his job as teasing the personalities of the star players. The athletes need an ambassador, he says, because they are so busy with their games that they have little time to develop their brands.

After losing in one video to then-number 7 player in the world, Lin Yun-ju, of Taiwan, Bobrow hangs out with Lin and his family, goes to waterfalls, plays tennis and eats dinner. Bobrow seems genuinely happy when someone on the street in Taiwan recognizes him.

In another video, he challenges two highly skilled Japanese sisters, six-year-old Miku Matsushima and three-year-old Aira. He is especially excited when Miku uses a deadly “reverse tomahawk” service. After playing table tennis, the girls give him a “massage” where they pile clothes on his head and giggle on his back.

Bobrow has been the ITTF’s main commentator since 2014, when he won an online competition in search of the ‘voice of table tennis’.

“I don’t have a big vocabulary because I don’t like to read. So I can speak in very simple terms and I can break down the game in a very simple way,” he says. “Even if you’re not a competitor, I hope I can make it exciting and captivate viewers, pique their curiosity to go, ‘Oh cool, interesting, I never knew that,’ or, ‘Oh fascinating, it’s running as fast as a NASCAR tire.”

Perhaps the secret to Bobrow’s online success is that people just love playing the game with him. That became apparent during a recent trip to a table tennis club in Tokyo.

First with a reporter who couldn’t remember when he last played, then with the veteran club manager, and finally with a young woman who had just started playing, he seemed to bring out the best in each of his opponents. . His playing encouraged long, hypnotic, satisfying rallies that often ended with one of his amazing trick shots, followed by a laugh or a stunned look of wonder from the victim.

“I can hit a ball that goes up in one direction, comes down in the opposite direction and bounces back in another direction. Now physics can explain that, but most people don’t believe it when they see it.” says Bobrow. “The pros can hit a ball at any time in such a way that it bends, kicks, dives and dives.”

Pandemic permitting, Bobrow, who describes himself as “extremely social,” plans to continue traveling the world, both for ITTF commentary and to meet people. He wants to add to the more than 45 countries he’s been to and the tens of thousands of games he’s played. Until then, as the Snakeman likes to say in his videos, he just keeps talking.