Response to contract extension and increase Alex Atkins





FSU football head coach Mike Norvell hired a little-known offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Alex Atkins when he took the FSU job in December 2019. The move has turned out to be one of his best hires to date, with Atkins earning a pay raise and contract extension through December 31, 2023. The offensive line showed promise in the 2020 season, despite there being no real off-season in the spring and summer while implementing a new attack. The Noles were among the best rushing teams in the ACC, and quarterbacks (before Jordan Travis and Devontay Love-Taylor injuries) seemed to have more time to throw. However, Atkins’ greatest value could be on the recruiting path where he has amassed one of the most impressive offensive units FSU has seen in nearly a decade. He also signed the first offensive tackle (Robert Orr) in several years in the 2021 recruiting cycle. Norvell’s move to award Atkins a raise and extension proves that he is doing what he preaches. Norvell continues to evaluate and make sure the best players play. In this case, he has evaluated Atkins’ performance and understands the value he brings to FSU football. He understands that there will be candidates queuing for Atkins (LSU reportedly showed some interest before hiring another coach a short time ago), and this move would mess up rumors that Atkins is going somewhere in the coming years. have to bring. The move is also a message from Mike Norvell to future coaches who can join his staff. If you come to FSU and perform or exceed, you will be rewarded for your efforts. I think the contract extension and raise are well deserved, and it’s good to see FSU football able to afford a hefty assist of this caliber. It’s another sign that football is again the number 1 priority in Tallahassee.

