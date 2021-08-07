Mitch Gross Reflects on Historic Career Leading West High Boys Tennis Program





IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) – When Mitch Gross took over from the West High Trojans in 2002, they had had a long losing season. During the recruiting process, Gross promised that he would eventually lead the team to trophies. The transformation happened so quickly that his first-class freshman won the senior title I’ll be honest, I never thought we’d have the success we had and I don’t think anyone could have foreseen that,” said Mitch Gross, former head coach of the Iowa City West boys’ tennis program. Look no further than the West Highs campus courthouses to see the impact Gross has had. The victories. That’s what you’re probably reminded of, but it’s the people, it’s the relationships, it’s the bonds you have and I’ve been really lucky to have nothing but excellent players at West for the past 20 years, Gross said. . To see the West High tennis team enter the courts and not have him as the main man, you know, lead them there, will definitely be a change, said David DiLeo. DiLeo, who won a doubles title under Gross, says it was bittersweet to hear the news that Gross would be stepping down. He has a great balance of, you know, intensity, like letting guys do what they’re supposed to do, but also a little more relaxed, sometimes and showing that hey, you know, I can be a friend, I can be here. You can trust me, DiLeo said. Reasons for Gross decision are based on family and professional aspirations as he took over as head of West Highs last year. Being a director is like a head coach, to be honest. said Gross. Fortunately for me, West High is in a much better position as a high school than the West High tennis team when I took over. While Gross still plans to volunteer on the boys’ team, he can’t wait to spend more time watching the girls’ tennis, basketball, and dance teams watching his daughters. I’ve spent 22 years with other people’s kids, and it’s time I put a little time and effort into my own, Gross said. Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

