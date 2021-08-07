Sports
The Hundred: Trent Rockets regain first place with victory over Welsh Fire
|Gentlemen One Hundred, Cardiff
|Welsh Fire 139-8 (100 balls): Phillips 50 (35); Wahab 4-30
|Trent Rockets 140-4 (90 balls): Patel 46 (20)
|Trent Rockets wins by six wickets
|Score card. Table.
Trent Rockets underlined their status as the team to beat the men of the Hundred by beating Welsh Fire by six wickets to get back to the top of the table.
The Rockets fought back brilliantly with the ball to limit the Fire to 139-8.
Pakistani bowler Wahab Riaz took a spectacular 4-30 including a scorching full delivery to bowl Jimmy Neesham as they allowed just 14 runs from the last 14 balls while taking five wickets.
Rockets’ much-vaunted top order failed in their pursuit, but Samit Patel emphatically took them to victory with 46 not out of 20 balls.
The former England all-rounder crushed a six to round out the win with 10 balls left.
It is a fourth win in five games for the Rockets, who are two points ahead of the league table after five games, with three more to follow.
Rocket the team to beat
We are in the back of The Hundred and Trent Rockets group stage and clearly look like the team to beat – returning to form after a thump from Birmingham Phoenix last time.
Their top three of Alex Hales, D’Arcy Short and Dawid Malan, all international players, failed on this occasion, but they still had a lot of experience holding the ship steady at first and then blowing them to victory.
Patel, who played 60 times for England between 2008 and 2015, skillfully turned a tricky equation of 58 runs needed from 35 balls in his favor by hitting a four and two sixes in the space of four balls.
Captain Lewis Gregory – another England international in the Rockets side – was a further calming presence at the finish. He finished 22 not out of 17 balls.
Their bowling was also solid. Superstar Rashid Khan was unusually ineffective, but others – mainly Wahab, but also Luke Wood, Steven Mullaney and Matt Carter – stood up.
In comparison, Fire broke down at the finish – David Payne bowled Gregory with 25 runs he only had to exceed, meaning no ball was given.
Fire is seventh on four points. They lose contact with a place in the final stages with the team that tops the group and automatically qualifies for the final and the second and third meeting in the eliminator.
Wahab lights up The Hundred…finally!
Wahab’s thrilling delivery to sack New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham was arguably the tournament’s best yet.
The 36-year-old Pakistani star spiked the ball to Neesham’s toes and clattered against the base of the stumps.
As he walked away knowing he was beaten, New Zealand all-rounder Neesham Wahab nodded as if to say “bowled well”.
Wahab, a left arm that slides to the crease and delivers rockets at 90 miles per hour, threw 10 consecutive deliveries at the end of the Fire innings and took two more wickets, including another yorker for Luke Fletcher who shot the middle stump in spectacular fashion. knocked out of the ground.
It was a great start to The Hundred for Wahab after a few rough weeks.
He originally arrived in the UK two weeks before the start of the tournament, but had to return to Pakistan due to visa issues.
After his second arrival, he had to quarantine and watch his temporary replacement Marchant de Lange in Rockets’ first four games.
He finally arrived on Friday.
