Sports
Eurowrap: Batters rule in Jersey
The batters took command Jerseys Eredivisie on Saturday, Josh Lawrenson’s unbeaten 111-ball 147 for Farmers Caesareans against Walkovers at Farmers Field was the highest individual effort.
Lawrenson shared a fourth-wicket score of 181 with Ben Kynman (78), who took the caesarean sections to their total of 281 for five. Despite a battling 97 from keeper Michael Ahier made from 79 deliveries, the Walkovers were all out for 215; Rhys Palmer took three for 34 for the home side.
St. Ouen Springfield made 198 for three against Old Victorians at Les Quennevais, Harrison Carlyon scored the highest with 77, Ollie Nightingale contributed 41 and Tony Kay 41 not out.
But despite losing a wicket from the first pitch of their response, Old Victorians cruised to an eight-wicket win with eight overs to spare, Andrew Dewhurst making 73 and Elliot Corbel 82 not out.
Old Victorians lead the table, level with Farmers Caesareans and Under-19s, but with one game in hand over the former and two over the latter.
Skanderborg cruise to be won in Sor
There was only one Elite Division match in Denmark over the weekend, Skanderborg traveled to Zeeland to take the easiest win over Soraner and extend their lead at the top of the table.
Soraner chose to bat first, a decision they may have regretted as Morton Kristensen claimed five for 23 and Oliver Hald three for 23, and they were shot out for 83.
It might have been worse as they were at one point at 49 for nine, before Ravikiran Shetty and Srinath Konnanur added 34 for the final wicket.
But Skanderborg openers Nikolaj Damgaard and Taranjeet Singh made short work of the chase, taking just 53 deliveries to take a 10 wicket win, Damgaard finishing at 48 and Singh at 30.
Kings XI reign supreme in Italy
Kings XI extended their winning run to four games in Group C of Italys 50-over championship with a thumping 198-run victory over Cividate.
Jinnah Brescia also went unbeaten, beating Royal Padova by 52 runs in Group E, while Padova in the same group defeated Lonigo 317 for nine to win by 152 runs.
The highest total of the day was Luccas 324 all-out against Baracca Prato in Group F, setting the stage for a 208-point win that marked Baracca’s first loss of the competition.
Elsewhere, Napoli recorded their first win by beating Lux Roma by 72 runs in Group G, while Roma and Rome Bangla were winners in Group H, beating Royal Roma by 9 wickets and Kent Lanka by two wickets respectively.
In a rain-stricken match in Group A, Albano chased their DLS target to beat Fresh Tropical by eight wickets, and in another DLS result, Brescia defeated Group D opponent Royal Parma by 107 runs.
Bergamo was too strong for Cant in Group B, chasing their opponents a total of 262 to win a hard-fought match by three wickets.
