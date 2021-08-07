Connect with us

Eurowrap: Batters rule in Jersey

The batters took command Jerseys Eredivisie on Saturday, Josh Lawrenson’s unbeaten 111-ball 147 for Farmers Caesareans against Walkovers at Farmers Field was the highest individual effort.

Lawrenson shared a fourth-wicket score of 181 with Ben Kynman (78), who took the caesarean sections to their total of 281 for five. Despite a battling 97 from keeper Michael Ahier made from 79 deliveries, the Walkovers were all out for 215; Rhys Palmer took three for 34 for the home side.

St. Ouen Springfield made 198 for three against Old Victorians at Les Quennevais, Harrison Carlyon scored the highest with 77, Ollie Nightingale contributed 41 and Tony Kay 41 not out.

But despite losing a wicket from the first pitch of their response, Old Victorians cruised to an eight-wicket win with eight overs to spare, Andrew Dewhurst making 73 and Elliot Corbel 82 not out.

Old Victorians lead the table, level with Farmers Caesareans and Under-19s, but with one game in hand over the former and two over the latter.

Skanderborg cruise to be won in Sor

There was only one Elite Division match in Denmark over the weekend, Skanderborg traveled to Zeeland to take the easiest win over Soraner and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Soraner chose to bat first, a decision they may have regretted as Morton Kristensen claimed five for 23 and Oliver Hald three for 23, and they were shot out for 83.

It might have been worse as they were at one point at 49 for nine, before Ravikiran Shetty and Srinath Konnanur added 34 for the final wicket.

But Skanderborg openers Nikolaj Damgaard and Taranjeet Singh made short work of the chase, taking just 53 deliveries to take a 10 wicket win, Damgaard finishing at 48 and Singh at 30.

Domestic Leagues
Skanderborg will enter the field at the end of 2020 (Photo: DCF)

Kings XI reign supreme in Italy

Kings XI extended their winning run to four games in Group C of Italys 50-over championship with a thumping 198-run victory over Cividate.

Jinnah Brescia also went unbeaten, beating Royal Padova by 52 runs in Group E, while Padova in the same group defeated Lonigo 317 for nine to win by 152 runs.

The highest total of the day was Luccas 324 all-out against Baracca Prato in Group F, setting the stage for a 208-point win that marked Baracca’s first loss of the competition.

Elsewhere, Napoli recorded their first win by beating Lux Roma by 72 runs in Group G, while Roma and Rome Bangla were winners in Group H, beating Royal Roma by 9 wickets and Kent Lanka by two wickets respectively.

In a rain-stricken match in Group A, Albano chased their DLS target to beat Fresh Tropical by eight wickets, and in another DLS result, Brescia defeated Group D opponent Royal Parma by 107 runs.

Bergamo was too strong for Cant in Group B, chasing their opponents a total of 262 to win a hard-fought match by three wickets.

– Advertisement –

Chasing sides all win in the Manx competition

Batting first proved dangerous on the island of Man on Saturday, with leaders Crosby, Peel and Valkyres losing six wickets between them as they chased challenging targets.

Crosby won the toss and placed Cronkbourne in third place in Tromode, knocking out the opposition for 182, Carl Wagstaffe scored with 41 and Chris Langford took three for 26.

The leaders then passed this total for the loss of three wickets, thanks to an unbeaten 73 by Martyn Oakes, with Jacob Hicklin also not out on 31.

Bottom Ramsey struggled to 135 for nine against Peel, who took just 17.2 overs to beat the runs and win by eight wickets, thanks to Eddie Beard’s 39-ball 69.

Valkyres knocked out Finch Hill for 137, with Muhammad Salman and Zawar Hussain winning three for 18 and three for 30 respectively, and an opening score of 119 between Hemanth Vyas (54 not out) and Shahid Rafique (70 from 31 deliveries) enabled them to to win in just 12.5 overs.

Rain and Vienna Afghan winners in Austria

Bad weather decimated the Austrian T20 League program over the weekend, but one of the games to come to a close, saw leaders Vienna Afghan maintain their unbeaten record with a 23-run victory over the previously unbeaten Austrian Cricket Tigers in Seebarn.

The Afghans, who batted first, were all out for 158 of their overs’ last delivery, but they then sent the Tigers off for 135, Amanullah Ahmadzai took three for 13 of 13 deliveries.

Aqib Iqbal produced a commendable double in a losing case, claiming three for 41, then went on to become top scorer with 26.

The other completed match also included two of the leading title contenders, a 44-ball 54 from Shadnan Afridi Khan, which allowed Cricketer CC to take a four-wicket victory over Vienna, for whom Ghorban Ali made 50.

Thrillers in the Oslo T20 League

There were some very sleek finishes in Norways capital on Saturday. In Group B, Vestli A just squeezed home as they chased Oslo As 109 for five, Umar Naseers 9-ball 25 which allowed them to recover from 69 for eight and win by one wicket of the penultimate delivery.

In Group A, Friends inflicted a first loss on Sinsen A, making 158 for eight, despite Nazakal Alis four for 18 and continuing to win by just two runs as Sinsen finished at 156 for nine.

In Group C, Vestli B and MASK A both took five wins out of five, the former beating Helsfyr by 65 runs on Saturday, and MASK built on an opening score of 115 between Saif ul Islam (67 of 55 deliveries) and Avinash Mishra (69 of 50) to post 168 for two and then fire Aliens for 141.

MASK B also went unbeaten with a five-wicket win over City B in Group D.

