Oregon Football Fall Practice Notebook 8.6
Day one of Oregon’s football season is officially in the books.
If anyone didn’t know that preseason camp started today, strength coach Aaron Feld made it known by saluting every player who entered the Hatfield-Dowlin Complex and bringing his signature loud form of energy during warm-ups.
After the training, Mario Cristobal gave the latest update on the situation of Jamal Hill and DJ James. More on that here.
Here are the other news and comments that caught my eye from Cristobal’s post-practice media availability.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sr_DaMjh6TQ
DJ Johnson Update
Aside from Hill and James, the absence of senior tight end DJ Johnson from practice was most noticeable.
Coming out of a 2020 breakout season, Johnson is one of the more unique weapons Joe Moorhead has at his disposal.
But he was nowhere to be seen on Friday and not much is known about his absence at this time.
“DJ Johnson will hopefully join us soon,” said Cristobal.
Return of Cam McCormick
It’s been a long time since Cam McCormick was healthy enough to do what he did on Friday.
The senior tight end and Bend native went through positional drills and ran routes during practice. That may not sound like much, but for McCormick it is an extremely positive sign after the injury setbacks he has had to deal with.
Playing in 13 games in 2017 as a freshman in the red shirt, McCormick looked poised for a long, productive career in green and yellow. But since then, injuries have derailed him and he hasn’t played in a game since he broke his fibula in the 2018 season opener.
On Friday he moved fluently and without significant limping or hindrance. It’s still early days, but things seem to be heading in the right direction for McCormick. Cristobal gave a positive take on the conversation with reporters.
“He looked really good,” Cristobal said. “It’s promising to see him running out there. Cam’s journey in particular was a roller coaster ride. But there is a lot of heart. There is certainly a lot of football experience and a good football IQ and a will.
“He’s been through what he’s been through to be able to do it and the time has come. We are very optimistic that this will be a very good season for him.”
Preseason Camp Plan
Friday’s practice is the first of a short stretch featuring players in shorts, helmets and spider pads.
As for how things will run from here, Cristobal said he and his staff would be happy to have everything installed by practice No. 6, with maybe a little overlap in No. 7.
From there, they want to be able to scrimmage and then go through a “reinstall” period where they can make some adjustments.
“Once you hit four or five in training, you always spend 15 or 16 minutes of a training session doing something unique that you might see over the course of the year in relation to your opponents,” Cristobal said. “Maybe you’ll see the air raid. You might see the four-down. You could see all kinds of crazy blitzes and stuff…
“Before we get to most of that or the really exotic stuff, you want most of your stuff installed.”
Fresh recipients
Cristobal gave a glowing review of some of Oregon’s acclaimed true freshman receivers after their first official training for the season.
“Troy Franklin, Dont’e Thornton, today they looked like veterans,” Cristobal said as he discussed how Oregon’s early enrollees have benefited from arriving on campus during the winter.
He was quick to joke that he should roll back that statement so he doesn’t set expectations too high. But he went on to say, “They look like they know and they look like they belong. They make a lot of plays.”
Just arrived
As for four players on the other side of the ball who didn’t sign up early, Cristobal gave some insight into what to expect from Brandon Buckner, Jonathan Flowe, Jabril McNeil and Terrell Tilmon.
“Those guys are going to be everywhere,” Cristobal said in regards to where exactly they could play in the front seven. “We need to find out what their skills are and how they best suit us. Certainly Terrell, Brandon, Jabril… They are natural outdoorsmen.
“Jabril has internal capabilities and he has done that before. I know Jon Jon played outside, but he’s more suited to being an insider now.”
It’s worth checking where those four reps get as the camp progresses, of course.
