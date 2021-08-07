Auburn kicks off preseason





american football

6-8-2021 22:57:00 By: Jeff Shearer

AUBURN, Ala. Auburn kicked off the first preseason camp in the Bryan Harsin Era Friday with two practices, veterans in the morning and newcomers in the afternoon. “We’re going out, putting the helmets on and getting ready for these 25 practices that we’re getting, and we’re starting to get ready for the season,” said Harsin. “It’s a good atmosphere. We are all looking forward to being back on the field. That was the focus.” While Auburn brings back players with starting experience in most positions, Harsin emphasized the value of competition in every place. “You have to let guys compete,” he said. “Every man here wants to play. Every man on this team wants to be on the pitch and contribute. They’re going to have their chances to do that. They have to make sure it counts. “You create that competition in that room. I think it brings out the best in all players. At the same time as a coach you want to have depth and competition creates that. For me that’s the nice thing about an opportunity to compete. “We get the best players on the pitch, the guys who earned it deserve it. And that’s really how things should be. You deserve it, you get your chances and you’re the best, then you have the chance to go out and play and be on the pitch if it’s match day.” Unlike 2020, Auburn’s offensive line will feature players with starting experience in all five positions. “When we walk on the field, we know what to expect”, senior center Nick Brahms said. “Today was a good training. I think we learned quite well today and we look forward to building on that. “We know how much work we put in in the spring and summer. We work hard all year round to be able to play football in the fall. We will be tough guys and we will lead this football team.” Defensively, Auburn linebacker returns Zakoby McClain , who led the nation with 113 tackles last season. “It gives me a lot of motivation to keep working hard,” McClain said. “Being a leader and trying to win more games for my team.” Higher security Smoke Monday will lead Auburn’s secondary and share his experience with younger teammates. “When I first came here, I had a lot of guys who taught me a lot,” said Monday. “I really didn’t think I’d be in this position so soon. It feels good to be an older man in the room. “I thrive under pressure. When all the pressure is on me, I feel like I’m at my best.” Auburn will hold its first fall game on Saturday, August 14, three weeks before the season opener vs. Akron Sept. 4 at 6:00 PM CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Smoking Warning: Senior Smoke Monday takes part in a special team exercise Jeff Shearer is a Senior Writer at AuburnTigers.com. Follow him on Twitter: @jeff_shearer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2021/8/6/football-auburn-kicks-off-preseason-camp.aspx

