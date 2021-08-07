Sports
FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö Matches 21 to 24
European Cricket Network will broadcast four T10 matches live on day 6 of the 2021 FanCode ECS Sweden, Malmö on Saturday 7 August.
Malmohus (MAL) was unbeaten in the group stage of the European Cricket Series Malmö last season, but their progress was halted by eventual winners Ariana AKIF in the semi-finals. However, MAM claimed a bronze medal and will aim for an even better show this time.
Hisingens (HSG) also didn’t enjoy a good tournament, winning just a solitary match at European Cricket Series Gothenburg 2020 and hoping to improve on that result this time around.
Lund (LND) and Goteborg City (GOC) both make their ECS debuts. Lund was expected to play in ECL20 as the Swedish championship team after their incredible win in the Swedish T20 Elite division in 2019. Lund would also return in ECL21 after winning a play-off, the only match LND managed to win. win in a limited season.
Goteborg City itself has risen sharply. GOC finished second in Allsvenskan T20 last year and now hopes to impress on the big podium of European Cricket.
Hosts Landskrona are the late entrants to the FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö replacing Goteborg CC who had to withdraw from the tournament. LAN will seize this sudden opportunity with both hands to showcase their talent to the world.
Group B
GOC Gothenburg City (0-0, NRR + 0.000)
HSG Hisingens (0-0, NRR + 0.000)
LAN Landskrona (0-0, NRR + 0.000)
LND Lund (0-0, NRR + 0.000)
I HAVE Malmohus (0-0, NRR + 0.000)
__________________
AGREEMENT 21 (ECS21.624)
LUND (LND) v MALMOHUS (MAM)
0630 GMT | 0830 CET | 1200 IS
AGREEMENT 22 (ECS21.625)
LUND (LND) v MALMOHUS (MAM)
0830 GMT | 1030 MET | 1400 IS
LND Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT
I HAVE Last five matches: WWWLW
LUND (LND)
Captain: Happy Singh
wicket keeper: Happy Singh
Projected top four: Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan,Happy Singh, Ashfaq Ali
Projected opening Bowlers: Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan
Spin option(s): Oktai Gholami, Inder Singh
LUND main players:
Debarchan Dash, the destructive, hard hitting opening batsman has impressive stats in Swedish cricket. He was also the MVP and top scorer in the 2020 European Cricket Series Malmö, with 210 runs off a devastating SR of 233. The right-hander busted the most sixes with 20 strikes on the ropes. He is equally good with the ball, scalping SIX wickets last season and is rated as one of the best all-rounders in Swedish cricket.
Oktai Gholami, solid, technical mid-range batsmen and left arm spinner with excellent control. Recently selected to the national team for both T20 and T10 teams. Played for AF at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020 and delivered impressive figures of 3-3 vs Karlskrona Zalmi CF.
Wahab Hassan, a talented, hard hitting top-order batsmanand opening bowler. Will try to get his team off to a good start with both bat and ball.
Happy Singh, captain, wicketkeeper batsman, a decent top-order batsman with good skills behind the wicket. Didn’t enjoy playing for AF last season, scoring only 23 runs in five innings. He will try to turn things around this season and be in charge of a new team.
MALMOHUS (MAM)
Captain: Ankit Gupta
wicket keeper: Raseka Danasekara
Projected top four: Dheeraj Malhotra, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Rizwan Tarar
Projected opening Bowlers: Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer
Spin option(s): Shahbaz Hussain
MALMOHUS Key players:
Dheeraj Malhotra, an aggressive opening batsman who can shoot both fore and hindfoot. Second highest runs scorer last season at European Cricket Series Malmö 2020 with 171 runs in six innings. Also a reliable and consistent bowler, picking up FOUR wickets with his average pace.
Ankit Gupta, a talented, adaptable and powerful batsman. Collected 152 runs from six matches at the 2020 European Cricket Series Malmö.
Rizwan Tarar, right-handed top-order batsman, big batter who has also developed a solid technique to deal with a powerful series of shots in his arsenal. Has the ability to single-handedly transform games and lead six batters for MAM at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020, looting 10 maximos in his total of 91 runs.
Faraz Muneer, right arm niggly medium pacer, consistent bowler with an arsenal of swing, cutters and slower balls. Picked up SIX wickets at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020 last summer.
These two sides could be the strongest in the group. Malmohus put in an impressive performance last year by winning the bronze medal and this time hopes to at least reach the final. Lund has rebuilt their side and can make things very difficult for Malmohus, especially if Double D Debarchan Dash takes off.
Match Prediction: Malmohus and Lund are likely to share the spoils in Group B’s first double header.
__________________
AGREEMENT 23 (ECS21.626)
GOTEBORG CITY (GOC) v LANDSKRONA (LAN)
1030 GMT | 1230 MET | 1600 IS
AGREEMENT 24 (ECS21.627)
GOTEBORG CITY (GOC) v LANDSKRONA (LAN)
1230 GMT | 1430 MET | 1800 IS
GOC Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT
LAN Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT
GOTEBORG CITY (GOC)
Captain: Abu Zar |
wicket keeper: Umar Usman
Projected top four: Rahim Safi, Abu Zar, Mahib Shahin, Qasir Mahmood
Projected opening Bowlers: Avinash Ketty,Mahib Shahin
Spin option(s): Hasibur Rahman, Vikas Dixit, Abu Zari
GOTEBORG CITY protagonists:
Rahim Safi, joined GOC this season, one of the best all-rounders on the side, has the ability to switch matches on his own with his power hitting. Also very fast and reliable with the ball in hand.
Abu Zar, captain, LHB, is the best hitter on the side, the club’s top scorer last year.
Danyal Siddiquic is an up and coming young talent, a handy mid-range batsman with the ability to score fast runs and can be a tricky customer to get away with with his medium pacers.
LANDKRONA (LAN)
Captain: Saghar Hanif
wicket keeper: Nadeem Khan
Projected top four: Rameez Dalvi, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Qaisar Zaman
Projected opening Bowlers: Amritanshu Singh, Varun Dhingra
Spin option(s): Aniket Kharade, Saghar Hanif
LANDSKRONA key players:
Imran Kiyani, an aggressive all-rounder with the ability to score quick runs and swing the ball at a decent pace.
Rameez Dalvi, a consistent opening batsman, leading runs scorer for LAN in the Swedish Cricket League over the past two years in the T20 format. His agility also makes him by far the best fielder on the side.
Saghar Hanif, captain, one of the most experienced players on the LAN side. A prolific running scorer with over ten years of experience in Swedish cricket. He is also a very handy left arm spin bowler.
Aniket Kharade, talented young spinner, bowls clean lines with plenty of variety in his repertoire. Leading wicket taker for the club in 2019 T20 format. A handy middle order batsman who can score quickly when needed.
Nadeem Khan, the most reliable top quality batsman, likes to play cover drives with elegance. He is also quick behind the wickets with impressive gauntlet work.
Hosts Landskrona are late entrants to FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö and are set for their ECS debut alongside Goteborg City. Both teams will try to make a positive start in Group B.
Match Prediction: Landskrona enjoys home advantage and is likely to get off to a quick start with a few wins.
Tune in for the live action from Sweden Monday to Saturday from 0630 GMT * 0830 CEST * 1200 IST *
Connect with the ECN on our official channels
Sources
2/ https://www.ecn.cricket/series/fancode-ecs-sweden-malmo-2021-2022/news/day-6-preview-fancode-ecs-sweden-malmo-matches-21-to-24
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]