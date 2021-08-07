FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö Matches 21 to 24

European Cricket Network will broadcast four T10 matches live on day 6 of the 2021 FanCode ECS Sweden, Malmö on Saturday 7 August.

Malmohus (MAL) was unbeaten in the group stage of the European Cricket Series Malmö last season, but their progress was halted by eventual winners Ariana AKIF in the semi-finals. However, MAM claimed a bronze medal and will aim for an even better show this time.

Hisingens (HSG) also didn’t enjoy a good tournament, winning just a solitary match at European Cricket Series Gothenburg 2020 and hoping to improve on that result this time around.

Lund (LND) and Goteborg City (GOC) both make their ECS debuts. Lund was expected to play in ECL20 as the Swedish championship team after their incredible win in the Swedish T20 Elite division in 2019. Lund would also return in ECL21 after winning a play-off, the only match LND managed to win. win in a limited season.

Goteborg City itself has risen sharply. GOC finished second in Allsvenskan T20 last year and now hopes to impress on the big podium of European Cricket.

Hosts Landskrona are the late entrants to the FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö replacing Goteborg CC who had to withdraw from the tournament. LAN will seize this sudden opportunity with both hands to showcase their talent to the world.

Group B

GOC Gothenburg City (0-0, NRR + 0.000)

HSG Hisingens (0-0, NRR + 0.000)

LAN Landskrona (0-0, NRR + 0.000)

LND Lund (0-0, NRR + 0.000)

I HAVE Malmohus (0-0, NRR + 0.000)

__________________

AGREEMENT 21 (ECS21.624)

LUND (LND) v MALMOHUS (MAM)

0630 GMT | 0830 CET | 1200 IS

AGREEMENT 22 (ECS21.625)

LUND (LND) v MALMOHUS (MAM)

0830 GMT | 1030 MET | 1400 IS

LND Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT

I HAVE Last five matches: WWWLW

LUND (LND)

Captain: Happy Singh

wicket keeper: Happy Singh

Projected top four: Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan,Happy Singh, Ashfaq Ali

Projected opening Bowlers: Debarchan Dash, Wahab Hassan

Spin option(s): Oktai Gholami, Inder Singh

LUND main players:

Debarchan Dash, the destructive, hard hitting opening batsman has impressive stats in Swedish cricket. He was also the MVP and top scorer in the 2020 European Cricket Series Malmö, with 210 runs off a devastating SR of 233. The right-hander busted the most sixes with 20 strikes on the ropes. He is equally good with the ball, scalping SIX wickets last season and is rated as one of the best all-rounders in Swedish cricket.

Oktai Gholami, solid, technical mid-range batsmen and left arm spinner with excellent control. Recently selected to the national team for both T20 and T10 teams. Played for AF at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020 and delivered impressive figures of 3-3 vs Karlskrona Zalmi CF.

Wahab Hassan, a talented, hard hitting top-order batsmanand opening bowler. Will try to get his team off to a good start with both bat and ball.

Happy Singh, captain, wicketkeeper batsman, a decent top-order batsman with good skills behind the wicket. Didn’t enjoy playing for AF last season, scoring only 23 runs in five innings. He will try to turn things around this season and be in charge of a new team.

MALMOHUS (MAM)

Captain: Ankit Gupta

wicket keeper: Raseka Danasekara

Projected top four: Dheeraj Malhotra, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Rizwan Tarar

Projected opening Bowlers: Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer

Spin option(s): Shahbaz Hussain

MALMOHUS Key players:

Dheeraj Malhotra, an aggressive opening batsman who can shoot both fore and hindfoot. Second highest runs scorer last season at European Cricket Series Malmö 2020 with 171 runs in six innings. Also a reliable and consistent bowler, picking up FOUR wickets with his average pace.

Ankit Gupta, a talented, adaptable and powerful batsman. Collected 152 runs from six matches at the 2020 European Cricket Series Malmö.

Rizwan Tarar, right-handed top-order batsman, big batter who has also developed a solid technique to deal with a powerful series of shots in his arsenal. Has the ability to single-handedly transform games and lead six batters for MAM at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020, looting 10 maximos in his total of 91 runs.

Faraz Muneer, right arm niggly medium pacer, consistent bowler with an arsenal of swing, cutters and slower balls. Picked up SIX wickets at European Cricket Series Malmo 2020 last summer.

These two sides could be the strongest in the group. Malmohus put in an impressive performance last year by winning the bronze medal and this time hopes to at least reach the final. Lund has rebuilt their side and can make things very difficult for Malmohus, especially if Double D Debarchan Dash takes off.

Match Prediction: Malmohus and Lund are likely to share the spoils in Group B’s first double header.

__________________

AGREEMENT 23 (ECS21.626)

GOTEBORG CITY (GOC) v LANDSKRONA (LAN)

1030 GMT | 1230 MET | 1600 IS

AGREEMENT 24 (ECS21.627)

GOTEBORG CITY (GOC) v LANDSKRONA (LAN)

1230 GMT | 1430 MET | 1800 IS

GOC Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT

LAN Last five matches: ON ECS DEBUT

GOTEBORG CITY (GOC)

Captain: Abu Zar |

wicket keeper: Umar Usman

Projected top four: Rahim Safi, Abu Zar, Mahib Shahin, Qasir Mahmood

Projected opening Bowlers: Avinash Ketty,Mahib Shahin

Spin option(s): Hasibur Rahman, Vikas Dixit, Abu Zari

GOTEBORG CITY protagonists:

Rahim Safi, joined GOC this season, one of the best all-rounders on the side, has the ability to switch matches on his own with his power hitting. Also very fast and reliable with the ball in hand.

Abu Zar, captain, LHB, is the best hitter on the side, the club’s top scorer last year.

Danyal Siddiquic is an up and coming young talent, a handy mid-range batsman with the ability to score fast runs and can be a tricky customer to get away with with his medium pacers.

LANDKRONA (LAN)

Captain: Saghar Hanif

wicket keeper: Nadeem Khan

Projected top four: Rameez Dalvi, Imran Kiyani, Saghar Hanif, Qaisar Zaman

Projected opening Bowlers: Amritanshu Singh, Varun Dhingra

Spin option(s): Aniket Kharade, Saghar Hanif

LANDSKRONA key players:

Imran Kiyani, an aggressive all-rounder with the ability to score quick runs and swing the ball at a decent pace.

Rameez Dalvi, a consistent opening batsman, leading runs scorer for LAN in the Swedish Cricket League over the past two years in the T20 format. His agility also makes him by far the best fielder on the side.

Saghar Hanif, captain, one of the most experienced players on the LAN side. A prolific running scorer with over ten years of experience in Swedish cricket. He is also a very handy left arm spin bowler.

Aniket Kharade, talented young spinner, bowls clean lines with plenty of variety in his repertoire. Leading wicket taker for the club in 2019 T20 format. A handy middle order batsman who can score quickly when needed.

Nadeem Khan, the most reliable top quality batsman, likes to play cover drives with elegance. He is also quick behind the wickets with impressive gauntlet work.

Hosts Landskrona are late entrants to FanCode ECS Sweden Malmö and are set for their ECS debut alongside Goteborg City. Both teams will try to make a positive start in Group B.

Match Prediction: Landskrona enjoys home advantage and is likely to get off to a quick start with a few wins.

Tune in for the live action from Sweden Monday to Saturday from 0630 GMT * 0830 CEST * 1200 IST *

Connect with the ECN on our official channels

|| WhatsApp group

|| Telegram group

|| Telegram Channel