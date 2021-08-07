ULM Football opens preseason camp

Rich Rodriguez

Under mostly sunny skies and low 80s temperatures, ULM associate head coach and offensive coordinatorsent the team through more than 2 hours of training in shorts, jerseys and helmets at Malone Stadium on Friday, August 6, to open the preseason football camp.

The Warhawks Entered Preseason Camp Without a Freshman Head Coach Terry Bowden , who traveled to Tallahassee, Florida on Thursday to spend time with his parents. His father Bobby, the fourth-winning head coach in college football history (377 career wins, including stops at Samford, West Virginia and Florida State), was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition earlier this summer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Bowden and his family,” said Rodriguez. “We had prepared ourselves for it. Coach Bowden had talked to us a lot, both as a staff and with our players, so we already had a plan in place. We keep in touch with Coach Bowden. I talk to him a lot. a few times a day. day, but we keep going (forward).”

Despite the warm temperatures and training that lasted a little longer than the normal two hours, Rodriguez was impressed with the conditioning of this team.

“The intensity and energy level were good,” said Rodriguez, “what you would expect for the first workout back. Everyone was pretty excited (this morning).

“Our players have done a really good job this summer and our strength staff have done a phenomenal job getting the boys in shape.”

The team roster has been revised since the end of spring practice, so the learning curve remains steep for many newbies.

“Now we have a lot of new guys here with over 50 new names on the list, so some of them are still learning,” said Rodriguez. “So the training probably didn’t go as fast as I’d like, but the energy was good and the intensity was good. And I think we’re going to get better and better.

“They understand how we’re going to coach them hard and we’re going to have a lot of intensity. The main thing I’m looking for is a sense of urgency. Even if we don’t play for another 30 days, we need to have a sense of urgency to get us so as we only have one week of camp, it’s a little crazy how it’s summed up, but this is the biggest week we’ve had.

“We’re looking at it day by day. We probably have a lot of stuff we put in there, more than you think you could on day one, but our guys handle it pretty well.”

The coaching staff will continue to look for leaders to come out of this new roster.

“We need some leadership,” Rodriguez said, “but the problem is that even our upperclassmen have only been in the system for eight months. It’s still their first season with this staff, so it’s like everyone is a freshman. There are some guys who have been in the area and who understand what Division I football is about. These guys are already kind of around and have taken what they learned in the spring to summer practice. They understand that there is another kind of urgency here in preseason camp.”

ULM returns to the practice field on Saturday (Aug. 7) for another training session in shorts, jerseys and helmets. The team has only scheduled team and position meetings for Sunday (August 8). The Warhawks will resume training in shells (shorts, jerseys, shoulder pads and helmets) on Monday and Tuesday (Aug. 9-10) before wearing full pads for the first time in preseason camp on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

“There are still a lot of basics you can work on without pads,” Rodriguez said. “Of course you can do a lot more with pads on, but from a mental, practice and schedule point of view we can do a lot these first two days in shorts and we do. We will get more installed than I ever thought we would could be in the game at this point but at the same time our guys know to put the schedule part aside when they start wearing pads so they don’t spend too much time thinking instead The installation will be tough these first three or four days from camp, but by two weeks we’ll have most of our stuff in.”

ULM opens the Terry Bowden era as head coach with a road race in Kentucky on Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. CT/12 a.m. ET.

ULM football season tickets still available

2021 ULM football season tickets remain on sale as the Warhawks prepare to de Terry Bowden era as head coach with a six-game home schedule.

Season ticket sales are up 36% from 2019, so if you are a current season ticket holder that has not yet been renewed, please contact the ULM Ticket Office and make a deposit to reserve your seat for Thursday 12 Aug.. The original subscription renewal deadline was June 11.

Season ticket packages are available from $80 to $186. There are faculty/staff discounts and flexible payment options.

ULM’s home schedule includes non-conference matches against Jackson State and Liberty, as well as Sun Belt Conference matchups against Troy, Georgia State, South Alabama and Arkansas State.

Order season tickets online here.

Or to buy your subscription by phone (318) 342-5417.

Parents don’t forget Ace’s Kids Club when considering your ULM football subscriptions. As an Ace’s Kids Club member, your child (4-12 years) will receive free general admission to every ULM women’s and men’s home football, basketball, baseball and softball game played during the 2021-22 season for the one-time cost of $40.

