When Harry met hockey it was a career game | Sport





Stephanie Kramer called it a fad. About 10 years ago, Stephanie and husband Wayne Kramer took their young son Harry to a hockey game in Ontario Reign, thinking it would be a fun outing. It has become more. Much more. Soon, Harry Kramer, 15, the sophomore from Redlands High, will leave for Laconia, New Hampshire to play for the New England Wolves U16AAA team. The Wolves play under the umbrella of American hockey in the New Hampshire Amateur Hockey Association. It’s a serious step for Kramer in what he hopes will be a professional career. I’m leaving on August 16, Kramer said. I am a bit nervous, but I am an independent person. I’m excited. A decade ago, hockey was a mystery to the Redlands youngster until that pivotal Reign game. A minute after the game, he turned to us and said: This is what I want to do. said Stephanie. We thought yes, we were not a hockey family and the game is really rough. But the Kramers went along, bought Reign season tickets and took their son to the Riverside Ice Palace where they rented him skates. There were some coaches from the kids academy there and they said, How long has your son been skating? said Stephanie. We said, Oh, about 20 minutes. They said we should take him down again and they would teach him to skate and use a stick. Kramer was a quick study. The Redlands boy delighted onlookers in his pre-teens by scoring goals and then sliding across the ice on his knees. Family and friends showed their approval by banging on the glass. Kramer climbed the youth ranks, scoring 12 goals and having 19 assists as a striker for the Orange County Hockey Club last season. Midway through last year, he was invited to a New Hampshire tryout and made the team. He signed with the club and will play at the highest level for his age group. The student-athlete is in the RISE (Redlands Independent StudyEducation) program and will take his classes online while living with a host family in New Hampshire. He also hopes to referee some hockey matches. It’s a beautiful city and I’m super excited about the journey ahead, Kramer said. After the end of the season in March, Kramer returns to Redlands High and wants to play baseball for the Terriers. However, hockey is his passion and at 5 feet-10, 180 pounds he has the physique for the rough sport. He hopes to refine his game enough to make it a career. I love how fast and rough it is, Kramer said. It’s super fun to play. I like to play in the juniors (ages 16-21) and then college and maybe someday the pros.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.redlandscommunitynews.com/sports/when-harry-met-hockey-it-was-a-career-match/article_b25bfd30-f6d0-11eb-84b0-632e6688584f.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos