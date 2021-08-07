Sports
The Pied Piper of Ping Pong
COLORADO SPRINGS I don’t know about you, but I just find table tennis matches at the Olympics fascinating. Those players are so focused, it’s so fast, the precision, timing, footwork and service are mind-boggling.
Turns out we have a table tennis Hall Of Fame member who lives in Colorado Springs, he’s also a former US Olympic player, coach and head coach for the US men’s and women’s table tennis team who brought his love of the game to the local masses.
Scott Preiss is a great table tennis player who continues to perform, teach and entertain. He is a magnet for enthusiasm, and I choose to call him “The Pied Piper Of Ping Pong”.
I asked him recently, what is it about the sport that so many of us can relate to?
“You know, I think it’s the varied part of the sport, there are so many different types of shots you can hit and everyone can play at an equal level,” said Preiss
I learned the game and loved the game as a young man in a friend’s basement, the venue for millions of us who have no ambitions to become Olympic champions, we just love the competition, the spirit of the game, the technique and the physical challenge.
It doesn’t matter if you are male or female, eight or 80 years old, 5’5 or 6’5, there are no limits. Preiss told me that it was his parents who motivated him at a young age.
“And you know, you, me and like everyone else, it’s usually our moms and dads who encourage us through sports, and I really thank them for that. I think sports is life,” he said.
True to his word, his life revolved around table tennis, it is also a family affair for Preiss. Today he plays with his son Austin, who continues this family tradition. They have a local table tennis club that has grown in popularity, especially with the Olympics.
The ping pong community has grown during the pandemic. There is sufficient partition on your standard ping pong table for social distancing. It’s also a great way to socialize after being isolated.
“This is a sport that brings people together, you get to know people, it’s essentially therapeutic,” says Ebenezer Quaye, a member of the local ping pong club.
Julian and Finnan Jones are also members of the club, developing their father-son love of the game during the pandemic. Dad introduced his son to a game he loved as a kid, and they thrive together. Finnan, I was told, is getting better quickly, and the 12-year-old just loves the competition. I asked young Finnan if he had any ambitions to compete in the Olympics one day, he said he would love to, and while he doesn’t expect to reach that level, he says it’s a good cause to shoot.
As for this year’s Olympic competition in Tokyo, the Asian countries, including China, still dominate the game.
“When it comes to race day it’s all here, in the spirit, it’s a matter of how emotionally calm you can be,” said Preiss.
And that’s saying something when the ball comes at you from just ten feet away at over 90 miles per hour.
By the way, if you are interested in joining Scott Preiss’ table tennis club, you can contact him, Scott “The Ping Pong Man” Preiss, at the Pikes Peak Ping Pong Club Facebook page.
