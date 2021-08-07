Do not play in unrecognized tournaments: JKCA To Cricketers – Kashmir Observer





SRINAGAR: The three-member subcommittee appointed by the Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Associations BCCI has issued a notice requesting cricketers registered with JKCA not to participate in tournaments not recognized by the JKCA or BCCI. All crickets (sic) associated with J&K Cricket Association/BCCI are hereby advised not to participate in any tournament, including in (sic) J&K UT/outside, which is not recognized by JKCA/BCCI, the message reads. Released on Thursday, August 5 and signed by JKCA Subcommittee Membership Administration Brigadier Anil Gupta (Retd), the notice clearly calls on registered cricketers not to participate in unrecognized local tournaments. The announcement has caused a stir among players and fans alike, with many taking to social media to express their feelings. Where can we play then? asked Wajahat Shameem. Another user, Toufeel Chalkoo wrote: Clearly define unofficial and what is official according to JKCA except trials they do nothing. Another Instagram user Rohit Pandit joined others in speculating whether the notification is an indirect response to Pakistan’s Kashmir Premier League. Other users said the message was welcome when JKCA organized cricket tournaments and created good infrastructure such as training fields. Several cricket tournaments are currently being played in J&K, especially in the Kashmir Valley where many professional cricketers have participated in these events. Earlier on Thursday, the newly formed Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) held its first meeting where members Abdul Qayoom Bagaw, Ashwani Gupta and Roopali met Slathia Mithun Manhas, a member of the JKCA subcommittee. Be part of quality journalism Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors work overtime in Kashmir and beyond to tell you what you care about, tell great stories and expose injustices that can change lives. Today, more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying as ad revenues plummet. TRADE NOW CLICK FOR DETAILS Observer News Service Related

