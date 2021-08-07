Preview tennis season guys





One of the few certainties regarding the upcoming boys’ tennis season is that there is no definitive number 1 player in Johnson County.

This is not to say that there are no suitable candidates.

Whitelands Quinten Gillespie and Greenwoods Ethan Gray, four-year starters who were all-state selections as well as seniors, now play collegiate tennis at Southern Indiana and Indiana Wesleyan, respectively.

The void left by these two, who won 153 high school games together, could eventually be filled by any number of players.

There’s a lot of equality, said Whiteland coach Mike Gillespie, bringing back his No. 2 singles player in junior Ty McCullars, as well as last year’s No. 3 in sectional competition, senior Dylan Gross. One of those two will probably end up in the old place of Quinten Gillespies.

I like equality, and of course it gives everyone a chance. I think both Dylan and Ty are capable of beating anyone they play.

McCullars returns after setting a 22-2 record as a sophomore; Gross also proved consistent by going 20-4. Their styles are different, with McCullars relying more on ball placement and Gross having more power in his shots.

Regardless of who plays where in the Warriors lineup, Gross knows that the ultimate beneficiary is the Whiteland team, which has two of the county’s better players competing in singles.

It’s a battle between me and Ty now. Were pretty close in terms of skill level, so just wait and see, said Gross, who, along with number 1 graduate Christian Felker, doubles for most of last season before going 2-0 in the third singles position at sectional.

I have no problem playing (1 or 2 singles) as long as it helps our team win matches.

At Center Grove, freshman Tyler Lane is a player who could make his way to the front of coach Ivan Smith’s lineup. Franklin’s Silas Smith returns for his senior season after hitting #1 singles 9-11 a year ago.

Those two, along with McCullars and Gross, seem to be the best fighting forces, although other county players could step up their game as the season progresses.

Center Grove and Whiteland probably have the most depth, and I think they got there, said Greenwood coach Jeremy Runge. Everything is there, and it is the one who does the work and wants it the most.

Center Grove Trojan Horses Coach: Ivan Smith Last season: 18-6, won provincial, sectional, regional and semi-state titles; lost to Munster 3-2 in state quarterfinals Main returnees: Bennett Strain, senior; Evan Davis, junior; Max Williams, sophomore Top newcomers: Will Fosnot and Garrett Wasson, juniors; Aarave Agrawl, sophomore; Freshman Carson Bush, Tyler Lane, Daksh Patel and Quinn Smith Outlook: Only one full-time starter will return, and that’s Strain, who played number 2 doubles for the Trojans. Lane is only a ninth-grader and could be lining up to be the best singles player on the team. Smith, who is preparing his 45th Center Grove boys squad for the rigors of a brutal regular season schedule, has coached young squads before and remains optimistic. Be young, but I love the opportunity to teach. I like communicating and I feel like the players have really improved, he said. The schedule is not very forgiving, so it will help with growth. Edinburgh Lancers Trainer: Pete Khensouri Last season: 9-8, lost to Columbus East in semifinals Main returnees: Ian Buchanan, Travis Jones and Trevor Moon, seniors; Max Blandford, junior; Austin Brockman, sophomore Top newcomers: Eli Bryant and Jaden Hill, freshmen. Outlook: Four of the seven starters from a year ago are returning, giving the Lancers a lot of optimism as they head into a new season. Khensouri, now in his 23rd year as a coach, believes the reigning champions of the Mid-Hoosier Conference have what it takes to get back into the mix. “Singles is solid right now unless someone gets hurt,” Khensouri said. Blandford, Jones, Moon and Brockman compete for the three places in singles. Franklin Grizzly Cubs Coach: Rusty Hughes Last season: 4-14, lost to Indian Creek 3-2 in sectional opener Main returnees: Sam Auger, Joe Ott, Zion Parkhurst and Silas Smith, seniors; Pryce Rucker, junior Top newcomers: Caleb Funkhouser and Dylan Funkhouser, juniors; Freshman Reid Davidson, Nathan Neville and Brady Tucker Outlook: Led by the return of Smith and Rucker (who played first and third singles respectively) and three-quarters of the Grizzly Cubs double starters, Franklin looks set to be coming back in a big way. Our goal is to finish above .500, Hughes said. We will have to improve in all aspects of the game, both singles and doubles. We need a good work ethic to achieve our goal. Greenwood Woodmen Trainer: Jeremy Runge Last season: 13-5, lost to Center Grove 3-2 in semi-final Main returnees: Sam Fenner and Aidan Luttrell, seniors; Noah Paswater, sophomore Top newcomers: Garrett Appleget and Garrett Lapinski, seniors; Aidyn Green and Blake Reynolds, juniors; William Davidson, sophomore; Carter Chatham, Seth McCauley, Nicholas Pruett and Ian Ratliff, freshman Outlook: The graduation of Ethan Gray and other seniors who played a key role in its success a year ago opens the door for others to step up. Runge, now in his fifth season as coach, believes the returnees are up to the task. Luttrell was a No. 1 doubles player as a junior, while Fenner moved where his coach needed him. I still think we can do some damage, Runge said. Across the board, there are many kids who will be very close in terms of skills. As a coach I am enthusiastic. The seniors are excited to see where they are without last year’s seniors. Indian Creek Braves Coach: Mike Perry Last season: 13-6, WIC runner-up; lost to Whiteland in sectional semifinal Main returnees: Cole Allison and Cass Mitchell, seniors; Brendan Conner and Aiden Pemberton, juniors; Trent Volz, sophomore Top newcomers: Jason Bray, senior; Aaron Spurgeon and Peyton Strunks, sophomores; Landon Foundation, freshman Outlook: Perry welcomes five starters from a team that has produced one of the best records in recent memory for the Braves. Conner took the second singles spot, with Pemberton going 18-3 at number 3 singles. Allison and Volz formed a duo as the Braves top doubles tandem. I feel like the teams we lost last year were really tough in seniors, Perry said. Rest assured that if we play to our ability, we will win our conference. I’m pretty excited about our season. I have high hopes for these guys. Whiteland Warriors Coach: Mike Gillespie Last Season: 19-2, Mid-State Conference Champion; lost to Center Grove 3-2 in Section Final Main returnees: Dylan Gross, Corbin Grantham and Ariss Mardanzai, seniors; Ty McCullars, junior Top newcomers: Drew Higdon, senior; Julian Prescott, junior; Joey Brosnan, Carson Baumann, Tyler Copenhaver, Chase Koester, and Kai Koester, sophomores; Spencer Gillespie, Jeremiah Hurt, Isaac Phegley and Gavin Stubee, freshman Outlook: The Warriors set a school record for wins last fall, but the graduation of Quinten Gillespie, who made the semifinals of the state singles, leaves a noticeable void. Gross and McCullars are the returnees best equipped to succeed their former teammate, although others may come forward as there is certainly no lack of depth in Whiteland. I would say this team is very athletic and very competitive. We have a lot of experienced players, said Mike Gillespie. I must think there is a possibility to win (conference) again. I don’t think there is a team that is a clear favorite this year.

