Sports
Olympic Games in LA 2028
As the Tokyo Olympics draw to a close on Sunday, preparations for the 2028 Los Angeles Games continue ahead of the city’s return to the world stage as the host of the two-week sporting event. Locations are selected and assigned to specific sports. The LA County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been steadily building its Twenty-eight by 28 projects to get people where they need to go. And Angelenos get curious about how the city’s plans are progressing. Here’s what we know so far:
What are the dates of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics?
July 21 to August 6, 2028. It will be the third time that Los Angeles is the host city. The Summer Olympics took place in LA in 1932 and 1984.
Where do the sports competitions take place?
One of the reasons LA won its bid for the Olympics is that there was no need to build new permanent structures to host the games. LA28’s organizing committee says the 2028 Olympics will take place at existing venues in four separate sports parks in downtown LA, the South Bay, Long Beach and San Fernando Valley.
The center of the action will be Downtown Sports Park, which consists of ten venues: LA Football Club Stadium (football), Dedeaux Field (aquatics), Galen Center (badminton), Grand Park/LA City Hall (cycling, marathon, race walking ), LA Convention Center (boxing, fencing, basketball, table tennis, taekwondo), LA Memorial Coliseum (athletics, ceremonies), Microsoft Theater (weightlifting), Staples Center (basketball), the USC Campus (media village, press center), and Olympic family hotels.
The Long Beach Sports Park consists of four locations: Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier (sailing), Long Beach Lot (BMX biking, water polo), Long Beach Arena (handball), and Long Beach Waterfront (triathlon, marathon swimming).
The South Bay Sports Park also consists of four venues: Dignity Health Sports Park Fields (hockey), Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium (rugby, pentathlon), Dignity Health Tennis Center (tennis), and VELO Sports Center (track cycling).
The Valley Sports Park, in San Fernando Valleys Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area, will have three venues for canoe, equestrian and target shooting.
Events will also take place at Santa Monica Beach (beach volleyball), the Riviera Country Club (golf), the Forum (gym), LA Stadium at Hollywood Park (archery, ceremonies), the Honda Center (volleyball), the Rose Bowl (football) , Lake Perris (sprint canoeing, rowing), Frank G. Bonelli Park (mountain biking), and Universal Studios (international broadcast center).
What about the Olympic Village. Where will that be?
The University of California, Los Angeles will be home to the Athletes’ Village, where 15,000 participants will stay, dine and train during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Will new sports be included in the 2028 LA Olympics?
LA28 says core sports programs are not expected to be finalized until 2022, after which new sports will be proposed and reviewed. At present, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee are planning to include 28 Olympic sports and 22 Paralympic sports. In 2024, the IOC will consider LA’s proposal to include new sports in 2028.
When are tickets available?
LA28 has not yet determined when tickets will go on sale and how much they will cost.
How much does it cost to host the LA Olympics?
The organizers of the LA28 Olympics have proposed a budget of $6.9 billion and plan to cover the costs through a combination of sponsorship, ticket sales, merchandising and other revenue streams. LA28 is a non-profit, privately funded by corporate sponsors, licensing agreements, hospitality programs, ticketing and a contribution from the International Olympic Committee.
How many people are expected at the LA Olympics?
About 15,000 athletes are expected. As for visitors, LA28 has only said to expect fans from all over the world and the US. The 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, attracted 1.2 million tourists, 410,000 of them from abroad.
How will all those people be able to move?
Los Angeles World Airports is modernizing Los Angeles International Airport. It will add two new terminals and several new flight gates to Tom Bradley International Terminal, including one that can handle superjumbo planes for long-haul flights. In addition, the airport will consolidate its car rental center and offer new public transportation options, including the highly anticipated automated people mover that will connect LAX to the Crenshaw Line rail station in Aviation and 96th Streets.
The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority has been working on its twenty-eight for 28 plan to complete several infrastructure projects before the Games begin, including an airport subway station. A second mover called the Inglewood Transit Connector will connect the Crenshaw Line to Olympic venues in Inglewood.
The Purple Line, or Subway D Line, is currently being extended through the city center to UCLA in Westwood. The UCLA campus station will connect the Athletes Village and Pauley Pavilion with downtown event venues.
A new regional connector connects the Expo and Blue Lines to the Gold Line, eliminating the need for travelers between Santa Monica and East LA. It will also allow travel between Long Beach and the San Gabriel Valley through downtown.
