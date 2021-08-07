Marathon awaits Pac-12 Olympic marathoners

TOKYO Well before COVID caused the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed for a year, long before Tokyo organizers moved the endurance races to another island 500 miles north in search of cooler temperatures, even before the Games hit a 19-year-old. day bonanza to ensure that all 339 medal events could be completed. Olympic marathon for men would always be a test of patience as it traditionally starts on the last day of the Games.

This year, all three men representing the US in the 26.2-mile race are Pac-12 alumni: Crazy Rupp (OREGON), Abdi Abdirahman (ARIZONA), and Jake Riley (STANFORD). Meet the team and find out how they bid their time before Sunday starts at 7:00 AM in Sapporo.

Jacob Riley ran track and cross country at Stanford and placed third in the 10,000m at the 2010 NCAA Outdoor Championships. At Stanford, he was a biomechanical engineering major. This spring, he obtained a master’s degree from COLORADO in mechanical engineering with an emphasis on design. At 32, he is the only Olympic rookie of the three. Thursday he gave us the low point.

I flew to Tokyo on July 31, arrived at the Olympic Village at 5pm, had a shakeout, got some food, and flew to Sapporo the next day after a run. I don’t have a roommate here, which is very nice, because these rooms are small. The beds are a decent size but there are no closets and they gave us a lot? [Olympic] stuff. I came with one bag and there were two more duffel bags ready when I got here.

Every day I get up, eat and go to our training facility, the open-air skating facility of the 1972 Winter Olympics. It’s a 1000-meter asphalt loop, with an inner loop of 450 meters of asphalt. It’s the same place for everyone. They won’t let us go anywhere else, just hotel, dining room across the road and the training facility. I do my own thing. I see the British and the Irish a lot. But like I never see the Germans train. Everyone has their own idea of ​​what the optimal training time is. So I walk through that for a while, come back and eat lunch. Everyone eats in the same dining room, so we see each other during meals. I ate with [U.S. womens marathoner] Sally Kipyego last night.

I have a Nintendo Switch with me, so I play that for a bit. I’m getting treatment. I’ll eat some more. And then I go to bed. This is like a recovery week, so I sleep as long as I can. And I spend a lot of time in my hotel room.

I’ve seen the men’s 800, the women’s tower, a few of the 1500. I tune, tune. The Japanese channels have a lot of ping pong and volleyball. I just put it in the background. I spend a lot of my time trying NOT to think about the race because I know once I start I get adrenaline. Watching other people race is one of the things that starts to give that little tingle. It makes the heart skip a beat.

Abdi Abdirahman, 44, is competing in his fifth (non-consecutive) Olympics, dating back to 2000 in Sydney, where he placed 10th in the 10,000m. He ran again in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008, moved up to the London marathon in 2012, missed qualifying for Rio and returns for his second Olympic marathon. In 1998, in Arizona, he was the Pac-10 male cross country athlete of the year, but his career began at Pima Community College where he gave his first training in jeans and Rockport shoes, almost beating the number 1 man. On Thursday, he said that Tokyo, compared to other Olympics:

Is definitely different because of the pandemic and the restrictions. I wake up, train and come back to the hotel. We can’t leave the hotel. We can stay in our rooms or hang out in the lobby. But maybe now we can focus a little more on running. That’s how I deal with it.

I have my own room on the 15th floor, so I have an unobstructed view of the mountains. Galen is next door. We do different workouts, but me and Galen run together on most of the easy runs.

I still work with Dave Murray, my coach from the University of Arizona. Paula Radcliffe’s husband Gary Lough also helped me a lot. He coaches Mo Farah and many marathoners, so I’ve been training with him for the past few months, even though I’m still running for Coach Murray.

There is a TV in my room. I watch the Olympics, but only the pictures because I don’t understand the language. There is also CNN, but they translate it into Japanese. On my computer I keep track of home, talk with friends, text. I’m not that bored. I’m just chilling here, relaxing.

Galen Rupp, 35, is competing in his fourth Olympics, but unlike his first three, he has no track events on his schedule in Tokyo, only the marathon. In London 2012, Rupp took silver behind Mo Farah in the 10,000 meters. Four years later, on a rainy day in Rio, he took the bronze in the marathon. He also won the last two U.S. Olympic marathon trials, as well as the 2017 Chicago Marathon, finishing second in Boston that same year. The father of four is based in Portland, Oregon, with his wife, Keara, who also ran for the Ducks. Tuesday he said:

The track was always during the second half of the Olympics, so when I competed there, there was always an element of waiting. So that feeling is no different at all.

The last week before the marathon is all about rest, however getting your body as rested and recovered as possible, because it will be a grueling race on Sunday. I went to sleep 9:00, 9:30, a little early for me.

We’re all in one hotel, all marathoners, from every country. We do daily saliva tests and all protocols of the script. I think we are all grateful to Japan for hosting this. Of course, it’s not easy during a pandemic. We’re just thankful that Japan opened up their country to us.

I’ve seen a little [of the Games], secure. I have so many fond memories when I was very young, staying up late, laying a blanket in our family room and seeing what was left. I loved it all. So be sure to watch. But it’s more about business. If it fits, I’ll wear it.

I did see a replay of 400 hurdles. I was rooting for Rai [Benjamin]. Incredible breed. I was on the road a lot during gymnastics, so I missed that a lot [Simone Biles news]. You have to balance it. You get so excited when you see your teammates competing, but at the same time you need to take advantage of that and not get too excited.

We are all so happy to be here in Sapporo and looking forward to the race on Sunday.

It’s pretty cool that we [Abdi, Jake, and I] are all from the Conference of Champions. Hopefully we make everyone proud.