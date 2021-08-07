Scooby Wright’s post-football life includes martial arts, fire academy | national

Since leaving the UA after the 2015 season, Scooby Wright has made every effort to live in the sport.

Wright, an All-American linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award after a historic 2014 campaign, played in the NFL, Alliance of American Football and XFL. He recently started competing in muay thai and jiu-jitsu and has participated in smaller martial arts tournaments.

As if that wasn’t enough, Wright attended fire academy in his hometown of Sonoma County, California.

Wright joined the Stars Justin Spears on ESPN Tucsons Spears and Ali earlier this week to talk about what sparked his interest in firefighting, martial arts and his awkward moment with new UA football coach Jedd Fisch:

What was your favorite part of playing for Arizona?

A: Just the camaraderie of guys and just being in the locker room and being around special people every day.

Looking back, how special was that win over No. 2 Oregon in 2014, especially the game where you undressed Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota to seal the win?

A: It was a huge win for our school, obviously because it was against Oregon. But one of our pre-game strength coaches, I don’t think I’ve ever told this story and said, Hey, you’re going to take someone’s ball tonight. You’re going to take the ball out of someone’s hands tonight. Then I took the ball from Mariota and that was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me in football.”

What is your most memorable Rich Rodriguez practice moment?

A: The defense would always do well, and Coach Rod would always get angry. I personally always ate that when Coach Rod got angry. It probably made me play better. In the back of my mind I always knew that we would be punished because the offense was wrong and it always happened. One time he got so angry that he kicked Shaq Richardson off the field (cornerback) and told him to get out of the practice.

Is there a RichRodism that still tells you to this day?

A: Hard Edge has always stayed with me.

When do you start to process life after football, or has it already happened to you?

A: I’m in that transition right now. It was very unfortunate that I had a lot of neck problems in the XFL, and I got stingers when I hit someone and I got nerve damage in my arm and neck, and that went on in my last XFL game. Right before my last XFL game, that was the week (COVID-19) that hit, so I wasn’t going to play football anyway. During the pandemic, when I wasn’t playing football, I started doing more jiu-jitsu and muay thai and I did that even during college, so I slowly started to pick up more jiu-jitsu, more muay thai, and I joined in a little bit to jiu-jitsu tournaments to keep me busy or else I’ll chew my arm off.

How much different is your training regiment and body since you stopped playing soccer?

A: During the pandemic I walked around 205 (lbs) and now I’m about 210. A few weeks ago at a muay thai tournament I was 195.

Is there any other feeling of going into a fight than a football game?

A: Yes, 100%. It’s all up to you. There are no coaches, I mean, you have a coach, but he doesn’t tell you what to do and stuff. I have grown in it and the freedom it brings.

What have you done as a footballer to hype yourself before a match, and is it different from stepping into the ring for a mixed martial arts fight?

A: I have not competed in MMA yet. I’ve only done muay thai and jiu-jitsu so I didn’t really get it mixed up. If I do them individually, more jiu-jitsu, you don’t really have to worry about getting punched in the face and it’s not as intense. It’s more soothing, to be honest. In football, you can get worked up and then beat someone up. But muay thai and martial arts, you get that adrenaline rush and are tired within 30 seconds. In football you can.

Why did you want to pursue muay thai?

A: It was an outlet for me when I was playing football. When I was with the Cardinals and even the Browns, I did muay thai on days off, and it was just my outlet. It was one where it was natural and I could say, Hey, I want to do this. I started the (fire) academy last week and my main goal is to get that done.

What inspired you to become a firefighter?

A: When I played for the (Arizona) Hotshots (of the AAF), one of the most emotional things I’ve ever experienced was when we had our first home game, there was a halftime show and we ran out onto the field, and there was a line of families across the field from sideline to sideline. I remember thinking, what are these people doing on the field? What is happening? We have a game going on. As we got closer, I realized it was the 19 relatives of those who had fallen from the Granite Mountain Hotshots. I realized that it was they who were commemorating and the memorial. That’s what started the fuse, and it’s a pretty good job. You have to be an elite person and another individual to do that.

What do you think of what Jedd Fisch has been doing since he took over as head coach of the UA?

A: As soon as Jedd Fisch was hired, I sent a message on Twitter that read: Hey, congratulations. He gave me his cell phone number and I called it, but his wife answered. He accidentally gave me his wife’s cell phone number, which was very inconvenient. So I called the number and said, Hey, this is Scooby Wright, and she says, Hello, this is Ambur Fisch, uh, how did you get this number? I said, I think your husband gave me the wrong number, so it was awkward. But Coach Brandon Sanders contacted me to send me some old photos hanging in the facility, and he was very upset when I told him Arizona never gave me a framed jersey because I left as an underclassman. But he said he would take care of that, which is pretty cool.