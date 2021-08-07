Sports
Scooby Wright’s post-football life includes martial arts, fire academy | national
Since leaving the UA after the 2015 season, Scooby Wright has made every effort to live in the sport.
Wright, an All-American linebacker who won the Butkus Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Chuck Bednarik Award after a historic 2014 campaign, played in the NFL, Alliance of American Football and XFL. He recently started competing in muay thai and jiu-jitsu and has participated in smaller martial arts tournaments.
As if that wasn’t enough, Wright attended fire academy in his hometown of Sonoma County, California.
Wright joined the Stars Justin Spears on ESPN Tucsons Spears and Ali earlier this week to talk about what sparked his interest in firefighting, martial arts and his awkward moment with new UA football coach Jedd Fisch:
What was your favorite part of playing for Arizona?
A: Just the camaraderie of guys and just being in the locker room and being around special people every day.
Looking back, how special was that win over No. 2 Oregon in 2014, especially the game where you undressed Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota to seal the win?
A: It was a huge win for our school, obviously because it was against Oregon. But one of our pre-game strength coaches, I don’t think I’ve ever told this story and said, Hey, you’re going to take someone’s ball tonight. You’re going to take the ball out of someone’s hands tonight. Then I took the ball from Mariota and that was one of the craziest things that ever happened to me in football.”
What is your most memorable Rich Rodriguez practice moment?
A: The defense would always do well, and Coach Rod would always get angry. I personally always ate that when Coach Rod got angry. It probably made me play better. In the back of my mind I always knew that we would be punished because the offense was wrong and it always happened. One time he got so angry that he kicked Shaq Richardson off the field (cornerback) and told him to get out of the practice.
Is there a RichRodism that still tells you to this day?
A: Hard Edge has always stayed with me.
When do you start to process life after football, or has it already happened to you?
A: I’m in that transition right now. It was very unfortunate that I had a lot of neck problems in the XFL, and I got stingers when I hit someone and I got nerve damage in my arm and neck, and that went on in my last XFL game. Right before my last XFL game, that was the week (COVID-19) that hit, so I wasn’t going to play football anyway. During the pandemic, when I wasn’t playing football, I started doing more jiu-jitsu and muay thai and I did that even during college, so I slowly started to pick up more jiu-jitsu, more muay thai, and I joined in a little bit to jiu-jitsu tournaments to keep me busy or else I’ll chew my arm off.
How much different is your training regiment and body since you stopped playing soccer?
A: During the pandemic I walked around 205 (lbs) and now I’m about 210. A few weeks ago at a muay thai tournament I was 195.
Is there any other feeling of going into a fight than a football game?
A: Yes, 100%. It’s all up to you. There are no coaches, I mean, you have a coach, but he doesn’t tell you what to do and stuff. I have grown in it and the freedom it brings.
What have you done as a footballer to hype yourself before a match, and is it different from stepping into the ring for a mixed martial arts fight?
A: I have not competed in MMA yet. I’ve only done muay thai and jiu-jitsu so I didn’t really get it mixed up. If I do them individually, more jiu-jitsu, you don’t really have to worry about getting punched in the face and it’s not as intense. It’s more soothing, to be honest. In football, you can get worked up and then beat someone up. But muay thai and martial arts, you get that adrenaline rush and are tired within 30 seconds. In football you can.
Why did you want to pursue muay thai?
A: It was an outlet for me when I was playing football. When I was with the Cardinals and even the Browns, I did muay thai on days off, and it was just my outlet. It was one where it was natural and I could say, Hey, I want to do this. I started the (fire) academy last week and my main goal is to get that done.
What inspired you to become a firefighter?
A: When I played for the (Arizona) Hotshots (of the AAF), one of the most emotional things I’ve ever experienced was when we had our first home game, there was a halftime show and we ran out onto the field, and there was a line of families across the field from sideline to sideline. I remember thinking, what are these people doing on the field? What is happening? We have a game going on. As we got closer, I realized it was the 19 relatives of those who had fallen from the Granite Mountain Hotshots. I realized that it was they who were commemorating and the memorial. That’s what started the fuse, and it’s a pretty good job. You have to be an elite person and another individual to do that.
What do you think of what Jedd Fisch has been doing since he took over as head coach of the UA?
A: As soon as Jedd Fisch was hired, I sent a message on Twitter that read: Hey, congratulations. He gave me his cell phone number and I called it, but his wife answered. He accidentally gave me his wife’s cell phone number, which was very inconvenient. So I called the number and said, Hey, this is Scooby Wright, and she says, Hello, this is Ambur Fisch, uh, how did you get this number? I said, I think your husband gave me the wrong number, so it was awkward. But Coach Brandon Sanders contacted me to send me some old photos hanging in the facility, and he was very upset when I told him Arizona never gave me a framed jersey because I left as an underclassman. But he said he would take care of that, which is pretty cool.
Sources
2/ https://www.thereporteronline.com/sports/national/scooby-wrights-post-football-life-includes-martial-arts-firefighting-academy/article_f2f934e7-4c06-5c19-a25f-0e71551cfe16.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]