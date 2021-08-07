Hockey player, aspiring doctor, saves life of referee who collapsed on ice in Wellesley – CBS Boston

WELLESLEY (CBS) — Tom Parker spent his 24th birthday Tuesday in the best way he knew how.

That’s on the ice in Wellesley with his hockey buddies.

I’d say hockey is really a big part of my identity. I love it, said the man from Cambridge.

He could never have expected to end up giving a priceless gift to a stranger.

The referee who ran a men’s competition at the Boston Sports Institute in Wellesley collapsed and suffered a medical emergency.

It was just an out-of-body experience where I relied on my training and thankfully it paid off, he explained.

But Tom is on his way to becoming an EMT, and his CPR training is now muscle memory.

I jumped the planks, I skated over them. And by the time I got there, my teammates had already turned him on his back, they started taking his shirt off and getting the AED out. My training started, but I can’t give my teammates enough credit, Parker recalled.

Paramedics quickly rushed the referee to the hospital. Tom hopes to see him back on the ice soon. This experience has made the aspiring doctor even more certain that he wants a future to help others.

I’ve always known I wanted to do it, but it gave me the confidence that I can do it. As Tuesday showed, I can make a difference.

Parker is currently applying to medical schools, aiming to become a neurologist or neurosurgeon. His interest in the profession began as a high school student and was treated for a hockey concussion.