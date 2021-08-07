Chris Beard Brings New Energy To Texas Basketball





AUSTIN — Chris Beard’s hands kept moving in Cooley Pavilion Wednesday afternoon. Close. balls. kneading. mess around. With a little imagination, you could imagine the 48-year-old trying to collect and condense all of the pulsating energy of Texas basketball into a palm-sized sphere for safekeeping.

Not that Beard needs to email away extra fuel. He’s full of it. Even when Beard isn’t raiding the NCAA transfer portal for his most talented players or working with the new Longhorns at Cooley, he’s out and about with the Disch-Falk Field feuds firing Smokey the Cannon and soliciting Twitter for tickets to Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival.

That spirit is contagious. It manifests itself at team pool parties where coaches jackknife in the water, during heated table tennis fights at the practice facility, or at a beam signing ceremony on the grounds of the Moody Center, the future home of Texas Hoops. And Beard hopes — believes — that all the momentum gained in the four months since his hiring will translate into success in his first year at the helm of Texas basketball, even with an overhauled roster that includes four returnees and nine newcomers. (seven transfers, two freshmen). “You know, we want to be competitive this first year,” Beard said on Wednesday. “You know me by now—I’m not talking about building anything. I’m talking about putting together a team this first year where we can be a part of the battle. I think these four returnees and seven transfers will enable us to do that.” It’s not that Beard isn’t a builder; it’s more that he works at the insane speed of a competitive cup stacker. Success came instantaneously at each of his stops for Texas. Beard led Fort Scott Community College to the 2000 NJCAA regionals in his first season as collegiate head coach. And he attended Seminole State College the following year 25-6 before joining the staff of Texas Tech coach Bob Knight. He led Arkansas-Little Rock to its lone season with 30 wins, scoring a 2016 NCAA tournament upset over Purdue in fifth seed. He had the Red Raiders in the Elite Eight in Year 2 and the National Championship in Year 3. And some experts believe this Texas team could be another Beard special. The Longhorns brought back guards Brock Cunningham, Jase Febres, Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, and they signed seven of the best transfers in the country, a deep and versatile group headed by All-Big Ten Minnesota guard Marcus Carr, All -Pac 12 Utah forward Timmy Allen and All-Atlantic 10 UMass center Tre Mitchell. Texas also landed four-star freshman forward Jaylon Tyson and guard Gavin Perryman, son of former Longhorns guard Brandy Perryman Six of the seven Texas off-season additions are in the top 30 of ESPN’s transfer rankings. Only former Red Raiders guard Avery Benson, a three-year reserve on Beard’s teams, was not on the list. “We don’t just solicit and offer scholarships and sign transfers based on their stats,” Beard said. “It’s about that first conversation, when you’re talking to a transfer. And with these guys, for the sake of time, I can’t tell you about all seven initial conversations. But I can tell you there was just a consensus, what the talks were about winning. And the talks were about Texas Final Four runs and the right things. I had no conversations about individual things, minutes, points, me or me. It was all about the team, and it was really refreshing.” After five brilliant seasons at Texas Tech, Beard accepted the Texas job offer on April 1. But the awkward timing of the hiring, April Fool’s Day, allowed some Red Raiders fans to enjoy a soothing barrel of denial. After all, why would Beard leave behind a program that he molded into a perpetual March menace, something Texas hasn’t been since the glory days of Rick Barnes. But Texas alumnus and former College Basketball Hall of Fame assistant Tom Penders couldn’t ignore Texas’s appeal. The $35 million seven-year contract also had a magnetizing effect, though Lubbock’s move to Austin wasn’t motivated purely by giant checks. Beard believes Texas can be an annual national championship entrant, a “Monday night program,” as he puts it. The long-ago student manager wants to “unite the Texas basketball family” and has spent the summer months wedding season bringing in former players like Albert Burditt (1990-94), Kris Clack (1995-99) and Brad Buckman (2002). -06) to meet the current Longhorns. “Failing to recognize what was happening (used to be) was almost a certain arrogance or just plain ignorance,” said Beard, who also praised past Texas coaches Shaka Smart, Rick Barnes and Penders. “Having respect for the people who came before you is at the top of the list. It’s really, this unites the Texas basketball family (idea).” The 2021-22 men’s NCAA Division I basketball season kicks off on November 9, four days before Texas faces suspected preseason No. 1 Gonzaga at the McCarthey Athletic Center in Spokane, Washington. The Zags are 76-2 in that arena over the past five seasons. It’s hard to imagine a more daunting test for a freshman coach in charge of a team that is still learning each other’s names. Texas might struggle a lot that night in Spokane, but with Beard at the helm, it won’t be lacking in energy — or confidence. “We’re willing to pit our guys against anyone in the country,” Beard said. “I like where we’re going.”

