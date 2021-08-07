Eliud Kipchoge: Marathon world record holder has ‘the qualities of an ascetic monk’





Amid the buzz and noise that often surrounds professional sports, they found Kipchoge’s calm, contemplative demeanor was unique—the calm in the eye of the storm.

The film, which will be released digitally on August 23 in the UK and August 24 in the US, tells the story of the first marathon of less than two hours – a feat Kipchoge achieved in 2019 in Vienna, Austria as part of a venture called the INEOS 1:59 Challenge.

A behind-the-scenes look at the carefully designed environment created to maximize Kipchoge’s performance over 26.2 miles, it’s also about the athlete’s understated manner and his long-distance training environment at home in Kenya.

“We went to Eldoret, a high-altitude training camp in Kenya, and we found several dozen of the world’s best intermediate-to-long distance athletes living like monks,” producer Ross Plummer said. CNN Sports “There was no distraction, no entertainment, no family; they ran 100 miles a week and slept 14.15 hours a day. “To us, it seemed like they were training themselves to ignore pain for the last 10 kilometers of a marathon. And we thought, well, this is fantastic – we’d love to make a story about this.” Eldoret, a town more than 2,000 meters above sea level in the Rift Valley, is a sacred destination for long-distance runners due to its high altitude, temperate weather and long stretches of winding country roads. The rural region is where Kipchoge, the fastest marathon runner of all time, lays the foundation for his success in races around the world. He set the world marathon record of two hours, one minute and 41 seconds in Berlin three years ago, before becoming the first man the following year to unofficially run the distance in less than two hours. Of the 14 major marathons in which he has competed, he has won 12. This Sunday, 36-year-old Kipchoge in Sapporo, the Japanese city 500 miles north of Tokyo, will try to become the third man to Olympic marathon title. “My real excitement in Tokyo is no longer about competing in the Olympics — it’s about making a legacy,” he said earlier this week. Kipchoge’s mantra – that “no man is limited” – is one that he tries to embody by running, rather than by words. “Because he’s so reserved, quiet and humble, he’s hard to reach,” Scott told CNN Sport. “Eliud, it’s not that he’s elusive or evasive, he’s just quiet. He doesn’t say much. And when he speaks, he says something incredibly important.” Within his elite training group, Kipchoge is “very much the captain among the other runners,” Scott said, leading in an understated manner. “Eliud isn’t one to draw attention to himself… he doesn’t differentiate himself that way. He doesn’t put himself above anyone else,” added Scott. “I think he really lives by his code that no human is limited.” Kipchoge coined that phrase during the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, his second attempt at running an unofficial marathon of less than two hours after Nike’s Breaking2 project in Monza, Italy, in 2017. Unlike the unpredictable conditions of most major marathons, these under two-hour attempts created the perfect conditions to produce a fast time. In Vienna, Kipchoge ran on a smooth, flat course with few turns. He was assisted by an army of pacemakers to block out the wind and a support car that beamed green lights onto the road to visually mark the required pace of two minutes, 50 seconds per kilometer. His fluid intake was also closely monitored, with a cyclist on hand to pass and retrieve water bottles. “To get a man to the moon, you have to overcome gravity. What Kipchoge does is take gravity out of the equation,” sports scientist Ross Tucker told CNN Sports for the challenge . “The variables are too contrived to consider this a purely human achievement.” Another notable aspect of the challenge, and Kipchoge’s career in general, was the shoes he wore on his feet. Nike’s Carbon Fiber Covered “super shoes” gained fame around 2016 and several versions have been released since then. Following Nike’s success led by Kipchoge’s record times, other leading brands – including Adidas, Asics, Brooks and New Balance – have released versions of shoes with a carbon fiber plate and ultra-light foam. “Is Kipchoge an outlier with huge athletic potential? Or is he just a very good runner taking advantage of the massive improvements his shoes offer? Maybe both,” Tucker said. Outside of the marathon, there is a debate about whether Kipchoge is the greatest distance runner of all time. “What can you say – he is the world record holder and he is also an Olympic champion,” American marathon runner Abdi Abdirahman , who will compete alongside Kipchoge in Sunday’s race, told CNN Sport earlier this year. “He knows he’s had a great career.” “To me Kipchoge is the best, but I think Kenenisa (Bekele) is the GOAT (the best of all time).” Ethiopian Bekele, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, has held the world records in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters over the course of his career. In 2019, he won the Berlin Marathon in a time of 2:01:41 – two seconds off Kipchoge’s world record. “What he has achieved as an athlete is rare. You hardly hear about it,” continues Abdirahman. “He broke world records — 5 km, 10 km — when there were no super shoes, when there was nothing.” Bekele will not participate in the Olympic marathon this year, Reportedly because of his frustrations with the selection policy of the Ethiopian Athletics Federation. Kipchoge’s challengers in Sunday’s race include fellow Kenyan Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopian Lelisa Desisa — the reigning world marathon champion — and Shura Kitata, the winner of the 2020 London Marathon. Kitata’s win in London last year, Kipchoge came in eighth, citing problems with a clogged ear. It was the first time since 2013 that Kipchoge failed to win a major marathon. Those victorious on Sunday will likely face brutally hot conditions in Sapporo, which was initially chosen as the marathon site to escape the Tokyo heat. This weekend, morning temperatures of around 25 degrees Celsius (77 degrees Farenheit) and afternoon highs of 32-34 C (90-93 F) will be seen for the race. In addition, humidity values ​​between 70 and 80% are added. Kipchoge, however, remains unfazed by the circumstances. “I have no complaints,” he said. “We are all participating, we are running in the same environment. I am sure it will be a great race.”

