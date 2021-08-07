Nishikori, suddenly rising, comes past Harris to Citi Open Semis





By Chris Oddo | @TheFanChild | Friday 6 August 2021 Kei Nishikori is prospering at the Citi Open, where he reached the semifinals on Friday. Photo source: AP Another day, another win and a little more confidence. Step by step the game comes back to Kei Nishikori. The 31-year-old Japanese star has told reporters he hasn’t felt this good since his elbow surgery in 2019, and the proof is in his tennis. On Friday, the former world No. 4 and 2015 Citi Open champion took seven wins in eight games since the start of the Tokyo Olympics, with his 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Lloyd Harris. The win pushes Nishikori to his first ATP semifinal since spring 2019 in Barcelona. Back where he belongs @keinishikori reaches its first semi-final since 2019 (Barcelona) with a 6-3 7-5 victory over Harris! Wait for Kudla or McDonald…#CitiOpen pic.twitter.com/PEH0xXVubb — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) August 7, 2021 “Since last week I think it’s been almost two years since I’ve felt this way on the track, very focused and very stable,” he said. “Don’t make too many mistakes, casual mistakes. Yes, I really want this feeling, I hope I can hold on for a few more weeks until the US Open. I think this, you know, gives me a lot of confidence. Yes, I hope I can continue for two more games.” Harris, who upset top Rafael Nadal at last night’s Citi Open, was a step slow against rising Nishikori, falling 4-0 in the opening set before dipping his toes into the match. It was too late to take the opening set, but Harris responded and played great tennis against Nishikori. Still, Nishikori held onto the lead and held the edge, thanks to a phenomenal hit rate against the South African’s second serve – Nishikori won 24 of 33 return points for the second serve and earned 14 break points against the No. 14 seed. Harris held his ground, but in the end Nishikori’s constant pressure broke him and broke through the world No. 67, turning his third match point in the 12th game of the second set to take his 22nd win of the season. Nishikori will face American Mackenzie McDonald in Saturday’s semifinal. The bottom half semifinal will feature number 5 Jannik Sinner and unseeded American wildcard Jenson Brooksby. Nishikori is bidding for his first ATP final since January 2019 in Brisbane.

