Can the Olympics handle the heat?





Perhaps every athlete secretly went to the Tokyo Olympics, fearing that they had not prepared themselves sufficiently for the challenge. I know I did. Would my performance be affected by the 13 hour time difference? Would I be able to handle the long hours in front of a screen juggling my beer and ice cream? Fortunately, my months of indoor pandemic training Ted Lasso, The Last Dance, Sunderland Til I Die paid off. The rewards of the past two weeks have been countless, delightful and often astonishing. Britain Charlotte Worthington lands a 360-degree backflip to win the women’s freestyle BMX. Hawaii’s Carissa Moore with the first-ever gold medal in women’s surfing. Those exuberant high jumpers. Katie Ledecky. Allison Felix. For every other organism on Earth, competition is a strictly Malthusian affair: hunt, hide, grow, spawn, repeat. Over evolutionary time, that tension has led to miraculous morphological adaptations. Velvet worms. Ultraviolet flying squirrels. Electroactive bacteria. Monkfish and their resident friends. Humans are perhaps the first species for which this kind of competition no longer matters. (Obviously only a kind with a disproportionately large cerebral cortex would dare to think so.) So we invented the Olympics, a showcase of human drive at its purest and most niche. Canoe slalom. Throw hammer. Trampoline gymnastics. Table tennis. There’s also meta-competition: new sports are emerging, duller ones (croquet, anyone?) dying out.

It is fair to ask if such a species could not conceive and broadcast an even more noble competitive outlet. What if countries competed for the best programs to reduce maternal mortality? the novelist Joyce Hackett wondered on Facebook. Competitive literacy rate! Countries with the most new readers reach the final, and then previously illiterate citizens proclaim their nation’s greatest poets for the win. In less than a year, at record speed, we developed not one, but several vaccines against the deadliest virus in a century. But they still struggled to convince enough people to take them, even as the virus spreads new variants of itself Alpha, Beta, Delta as if it were a Greek contest of its own. We suppose it’s done with old-school competition, but it’s not done with us. Some observers are already wondering whether the Olympic Games as an enterprise have run their course. The extreme heat and humidity in Tokyo has taken a heavy toll on athletes, climbers, swimmers, runners and tennis players. (The Belgium hockey team prepared for the conditions by training in a heat chamber, and the Olympic marathon is being held 500 cooler miles away.) A 2016 study in The Lancet found that global warming will severely limit where future summer games can be held. Winter athletes are becoming increasingly limited in where they can train. Our competitiveness can literally and figuratively take us out of our competitive position. Updated Aug 7, 2021, 7:20am ET This makes for a daunting viewing experience, not to mention a daunting life experience on Earth. How will we have fun when the wonders of human sport and the natural world dry up? Marble races, maybe. Kitchen athletics. No doubt one way or another, for better or for worse, always curling.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/08/06/science/olympics-squirrels-competition.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos