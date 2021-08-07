GOC vs LAN, ECS T10 Malmo Dream11 Prediction Today: Fantasy Cricket Tips for Goteborg City and Landskrona





Goteborg City takes on Landskrona at Landskrona Cricket Club | Photo Credits: Representative Image Goteborg City and Landskrona will take on the 23rd match of ECS Malmo 2021 at the Landskrona Cricket Club on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The match starts at 4:00 PM (IST). Goteborg City will play their first match against ECS Malmö today. They are entering the tournament after finishing second in the Allsvenskan T20 last year. Goteborg City is headed by Abu Zar. Some of the key players of the team include all-rounder Rahim Safi, skipper Abu Zar and middle-class batsman Danyal Siddiqui. Landskrona also makes his debut in the tournament. They come in as a replacement team from Goteborg CC. They are led by Saghar Hanif and have many young players in their ranks. Some of the key players of the team include all-rounder Imran Kiyani, opening batsman Rameez Dalvi, skipper Saghar Hanif, spinner Aniket Kharade. According to the latest reports, the pitch at the Landskrona Cricket Club is a strike-friendly surface. There will be a second consecutive game played by the same teams at 6:00 PM (IST). My Dream11 prediction for Goteborg City vs Landskrona match Shadhin Mahmud, Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Imran Razzaq Kiyani (Vice Captain), Aslam Adnan, Harinder Singh (Captain), Dinesh Raju, Javid Khan Shinwari, Mayank Chauhan, Sushant Kumar Devata, Mahib Shahin, Sumanth Raghavendra Likely playing XIs Gothenburg City Shadhin Mahmud, Shehzad Islam, Mohammad Rahat, Dinesh Raju, Harinder Singh, Rejin Balachandran, Abu Zar, Aslam Adnan, Mahib Shahin, Raheem Khan, Ahsad Ali Landskrona Nadeem Tariq Khan, Imran Razzaq Kiyani, Saghar Muhammad Hanif, Nishant Raj, Javid Khan Shenwari, Mayank Chauhan, Palash Jha, Rameez Abdulghani Dalvi, Sushant Kumar Devata, Sushant Kumar Devata, Varun Dhingra SQUADS Gothenburg City Abu Zar (Captain), Manoj Revanth, Qasir Mahmood, Asghar Khan, Ashad Ali, Joseph Pasam, Sachin Patkar, Vimal Kumar, Aslam Adnan, Avinash Ketty, Danyal Siddiqui, Dharmendra Challapalli, Dinesh Raju, Harinder Singh, Hasibur Rahman, Mahib Shahin , Mohammad Rahat, Raheem Khan, Rejin Balachandran, Vikas Dixit, Shadhin Mahmud, Shehzad Aslam, Umar Usman (wicketkeeper) Landskrona Amritanshu Singh, Aniket Kharade, Austin Moses, Deepak Nayak, Imran Kiyani, Javid Khan, Mayank Chauhan, Nadeem Khan, Palash Jha, Qaiser Zaman, Rameez Dalvi, Saghar Hanif, Sai Krishna, Sumanth Raghavendra, Sushant Devata, Tuseef Walayat, Varun Dhingra

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/goc-vs-lan-ecs-t10-malmo-dream11-prediction-today-fantasy-cricket-tips-for-goteborg-city-and-landskrona/795994 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos