Barnsdall football ready to open training





In some ways, it seems like the Kylee Sweeney era in Barnsdall High School football goes a long, long way. The truth is, Sweeney is on the cusp of his six seasons leading the fate of the Panthers. But the program has covered a lot of ground since the former Hominy assistant took charge in 2016 with four winning records, four playoff seasons and a appearance in the state quarterfinals. Sweeney’s cumulative record at Pantherland is 34-22. In comparison, Barnsdall had played about only 35 games in the previous 12 seasons before Sweeney’s arrival. Next Monday, Sweeney will begin writing his sixth chapter on Barnsdall football when he and his staff meet at this year’s training camp in August to prepare for the eight-man grid wars this fall. There may be a few more question marks compared to other seasons, but Sweeney already has experience successfully replacing great players from one season to the next. For the first time in his tenure at Barnsdall, Sweeney is on track to start a freshman (Maverick Lanphear) at quarterback. Even though he’s a ninth-grader, Lanphear isn’t your typical skinny and lightweight ninth-grader. He measures 5 feet-11, 160 pounds and has squatted 295 pounds, dead-lifted 300 pounds and benched 185 pounds. Lanphear is also a candidate for security startup. Out of necessity, Sweeney will be dependent on other young players to play crucial roles. One of them will be running back/defensive end/linebacker Easton Malone. Malone will also add an impressive size (6 feet, 185 pounds) to the mix. His best lifts are 260 on the bench, 425 on the squat and 435 on the deadlift. Sweeney’s closet contains a handful of proven veterans. Center/noseguard Cardson Dildine is one of them. He is a commanding presence at six feet and 236 pounds and also a recurring qualifier for the state tournament. “I’m excited for him,” Sweeney said. Another well-known name for Barnsdall fans is tight end/linebacker Cooper Hill, who is listed at 6 feet, 215 pounds. John Pease (6-1, 215) returns as sophomore gun on the leash. “He had a pretty good summer and played quite a bit last year,” said Sweeney. Sweeney envisions some spirited position battles in the camp, including competing for the opposite starting line and for pecking order at the receiver. He expects up to 20 or more players to arrive for the opening day of practice, including two seniors and several freshmen, along with some sophomores and juniors. He hopes for at least one other senior to join the team, but added: “We’re going with the kids we have.” The freshman class represents a lot of promise that it has had a lot of success on the field in the pre-varsity game over the past two years, Sweeney said. He is scheduling afternoon practice sessions next week, but has also scheduled a midnight practice session on Thursday that transitions into Friday to get a head start on the first day teams are allowed to wear pads during August practice.

