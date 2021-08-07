Uttarakhand announces 25 lakh cash reward for hockey star Vandana Katariya | Latest news India





Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced a monetary reward of 25 lakh to Vandana Katariya, a member of the Indian women’s hockey team that competed in this year’s 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Vandana became the first Indian female hockey player to score an Olympic hat-trick in the July 31 game, where India beat South Africa 4-3 to keep hopes alive in the quarter-finals. Vandana scored in the first, second and fourth quarters of India’s last game in Pool A of the Tokyo Olympics to etch her name in the history books. Also read | Tokyo Olympics: Indian women’s hockey teams show they belong to the big stage “We are proud that Vandana Katariya, the daughter of Uttarakhand, has made an unforgettable contribution to India’s great achievement in women’s hockey at the Tokyo Olympics,” said the prime minister. In recognition of this she would receive a monetary reward of 25 million.” An attractive new sports policy will soon be introduced in the state that will help nurture budding talent in various games, he added. Also read | Sports awards should be named after athletes, says Maj Dhyan Chands’ son Vandana played in more than 200 international matches for the women’s senior hockey team and was also part of the team that won a bronze medal at the 2014 Asian Games. Although the Indian women’s hockey team lost the bronze medal match against Great Britain after a valiant battle at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, overall it was Team India’s best performance ever at the Olympics. Before that, India was featured only twice in the women’s hockey event on the multi-sports program. Although they had also finished fourth in 1980, they had not qualified for the tournament and competed in a six-team round-robin format. The Indian women’s hockey team first qualified for the Olympics in 2016 when they finished 12th out of 20 teams. However, they managed to finish fourth this time, shattering all previous records and demonstrating their rise over the years.

