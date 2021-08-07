Raptors confirm sign-and-trade deal send star guard Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat

Raptors legend Kyle Lowry knows his return to Toronto won’t be easy.

The team on Friday confirmed a sign-and-trade deal that sent the star guard to the Miami Heat, ending his nine-year run in Toronto.

“I’m not looking forward to that first game coming back because I know there will be a tribute and I know I’m going to cry,” Lowry told reporters during a video call on Friday. “So I’m not looking forward to it.”

The 35-year-old six-time all-star guard announced his departure for Miami in a tweet on Monday, but NBA teams were not allowed to confirm the selection of the selection until Friday.

In exchange for Lowry, Toronto gets veteran security guard Goran Dragic and young prospect Precious Achiuwa.

Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers (1,518), and triple-doubles (16). He was also a crucial part of the team’s championship win in 2019.

Dragic is a 13-year NBA veteran with a career average of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 35-year-old Slovenian also played for Houston and Phoenix.

21-year-old Achiuwa was ranked 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft. The 6-foot, 235-pound attacker from Nigeria averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games during his rookie season.

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said he has spoken with Achiuwa and Dragic and both are “very excited” about coming to Toronto.

Still, Webster admitted that moving on with Lowry was difficult.

“I think of course there’s a lot of good feelings and affection and all those things emotionally,” he said.

“I think we knew this was the better direction for the team and in the end probably the better direction for him. He gets to go to a place that I think he’s always been at least intrigued with and play with some guys who he has spoken. over the years.”

Lowry said he had several “great conversations” about his future with Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri last season and both were very open about their intentions.

VanVleet takes on a leadership role

Toronto wants to give opportunities to younger players such as Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Lowry said.

“They have some great core pieces. And I’ve talked about them, they’re in good hands,” he said.

VanVleet, in particular, took on more of a leadership role last season, he added.

“He started talking a little more, a little more coaching, a little more mentoring,” Lowry said. “I think he was just ready.”

Heading into free agency, Lowry had a few options, saying his move to Miami was influenced by Heat star Jimmy Butler.

The pair have been friends for a long time and Lowry is even the godfather to Butler’s daughter Rylee.

“He was really looking forward to coming to the Heat and kind of fulfilling what we’ve discussed before and possibly playing together,” Lowry said. “Now that the opportunity is here, I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”

Lowry, a Philadelphia native, averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 960 NBA games. During his 15-year career, he played for Toronto, Houston and Memphis, and currently ranks fifth in assists among active players on the NBA’s all-time list.

In addition to Butler, Miami also features athletic big man Bam Adebayo and marksman Duncan Robinson.

It’s a lineup that Lowry would love to be part of. However, he knows that the group will have to work hard to bring the Heat back to its former glory.

“On paper it looks great, but we have to do the work on the floor,” he said. “It looks good, but you have to find a way to put it together. You don’t put it together, it doesn’t mean Jack, does it?”