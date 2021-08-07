Sports
Raptors confirm sign-and-trade deal send star guard Kyle Lowry to Miami Heat
Raptors legend Kyle Lowry knows his return to Toronto won’t be easy.
The team on Friday confirmed a sign-and-trade deal that sent the star guard to the Miami Heat, ending his nine-year run in Toronto.
“I’m not looking forward to that first game coming back because I know there will be a tribute and I know I’m going to cry,” Lowry told reporters during a video call on Friday. “So I’m not looking forward to it.”
In exchange for Lowry, Toronto gets veteran security guard Goran Dragic and young prospect Precious Achiuwa.
Lowry is Toronto’s all-time leader in assists (4,277), steals (873), three-pointers (1,518), and triple-doubles (16). He was also a crucial part of the team’s championship win in 2019.
Dragic is a 13-year NBA veteran with a career average of 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds. The 35-year-old Slovenian also played for Houston and Phoenix.
21-year-old Achiuwa was ranked 20th overall by Miami in the 2020 NBA draft. The 6-foot, 235-pound attacker from Nigeria averaged 5.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 12.1 minutes in 61 games during his rookie season.
The Dragon x The Raptors
Welcome to the squad, @Goran_Dragic!#WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/9OObmOPQMd
Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said he has spoken with Achiuwa and Dragic and both are “very excited” about coming to Toronto.
Still, Webster admitted that moving on with Lowry was difficult.
“I think of course there’s a lot of good feelings and affection and all those things emotionally,” he said.
“I think we knew this was the better direction for the team and in the end probably the better direction for him. He gets to go to a place that I think he’s always been at least intrigued with and play with some guys who he has spoken. over the years.”
Lowry said he had several “great conversations” about his future with Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri last season and both were very open about their intentions.
VanVleet takes on a leadership role
Toronto wants to give opportunities to younger players such as Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby, Lowry said.
“They have some great core pieces. And I’ve talked about them, they’re in good hands,” he said.
VanVleet, in particular, took on more of a leadership role last season, he added.
“He started talking a little more, a little more coaching, a little more mentoring,” Lowry said. “I think he was just ready.”
Heading into free agency, Lowry had a few options, saying his move to Miami was influenced by Heat star Jimmy Butler.
“He was really looking forward to coming to the Heat and kind of fulfilling what we’ve discussed before and possibly playing together,” Lowry said. “Now that the opportunity is here, I’m looking forward to the opportunity.”
Lowry, a Philadelphia native, averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 960 NBA games. During his 15-year career, he played for Toronto, Houston and Memphis, and currently ranks fifth in assists among active players on the NBA’s all-time list.
In addition to Butler, Miami also features athletic big man Bam Adebayo and marksman Duncan Robinson.
It’s a lineup that Lowry would love to be part of. However, he knows that the group will have to work hard to bring the Heat back to its former glory.
“On paper it looks great, but we have to do the work on the floor,” he said. “It looks good, but you have to find a way to put it together. You don’t put it together, it doesn’t mean Jack, does it?”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/sports/basketball/nba/nba-toronto-raptors-miami-heat-kyle-lowry-sign-and-trade-1.6133041
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]